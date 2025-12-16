Southern Company Ranked as the No. 1 Employer in the US on 2025 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers List

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company is proud to announce the company has earned the No. 1 ranking in the United States on this year's Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list. This marks the second time Southern Company has earned the top spot on this prestigious list, which recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional dedication to hiring, retaining and supporting America's veterans.

Southern Company was named the No. 1 overall employer on the Military Times Best for Vets list for 2025, the second time the company has earned the top ranking.

The Military Times Best for Vets list is a highly respected, independent evaluation that is compiled by surveying hundreds of companies and organizations across the country. The methodology used in evaluating employers includes recruitment and onboarding practices, retention and career advancement programs, and support for veterans and military spouses.

"Southern Company's recognition as the No. 1 Best for Vets Employer is a powerful testament to the strength of our long-standing commitment to those who serve our country," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "We believe in the power of our veterans and are dedicated to being a great place for them to work because their leadership, discipline and dedication truly enrich our company and the communities we serve. It is important to us that we support our veterans as they transition into civilian life and grow their careers within our company, and I'm proud that commitment is something shared across our company."

Southern Company has a longstanding commitment to supporting military members and their families through dedicated recruitment, career development and transition assistance programs. The company purposefully partners with military organizations and participates in veteran hiring initiatives to help service members successfully move into civilian energy careers, including a recent agreement with the United States Army Reserve's Private Public Partnership signed in August. Southern Company has repeatedly been recognized by a variety of organizations lauding its efforts in fostering a workplace that values the leadership and technical skills held by veterans, including ranking No. 2 overall on the 2026 Military Friendly® Employer list and earning the status of a Gold Employer for Military Veterans by the U.S. Department of Labor.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company