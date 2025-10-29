Southern Company Ranked as Top U.S. Energy Company in Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 List

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company is the highest-ranked U.S. energy company on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 list. Southern Company is listed alongside a prestigious group of companies recognized for earning and maintaining the trust of customers, investors and employees around the world.

Southern Company was the highest-ranked energy company named to Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 list.

"Southern Company is a great company and that starts with our 28,000 employees and their commitment to serving our customers and communities with excellence. This recognition as one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies and the highest-ranked energy company is a reflection of that deep commitment," said Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack. "We want to be more than just an energy provider. We strive to be a trusted partner that puts customers first every day, delivers reliable and resilient energy and uplifts the very communities we are privileged to serve. We are honored by this recognition and remain committed to leading with that purpose in mind."

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of more than 65,000 participants across 23 industries and 20 countries. Survey participants rated companies headquartered in their respective country in terms of three pillars: investor trust, customer trust and employee trust. Approximately 200,000 evaluations were studied and a social listening analysis was conducted for each company that received a significant number of evaluations. This phase of the project involved a sentiment analysis of the companies on several media segments of the internet and evaluated their mentions as positive, neutral or negative. All publicly traded companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of more than 500 million USD were considered in the study.

This accolade further reflects Southern Company's adherence to Our Values, defined as safety first, intentional inclusion, act with integrity and superior performance. It also serves our prevailing mission to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to the communities we are privileged to serve.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com .

SOURCE Southern Company