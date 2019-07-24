Southern Company Scores 100 Percent on Disability Equality Index

ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disability Equality Index (DEI) has rated Southern Company as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is a joint initiative between American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN that measures policies and practices on a scale from 0 to 100 with a score of 100 awarded only to those companies deemed most inclusive.

Since the DEI's inception in 2015, Southern Company has been listed among the top-ranked companies every year and has earned a perfect score for the past three years.

"Creating a workplace in which every employee can reach his or her full potential is a priority at Southern Company," said Sloane Drake, senior vice president of human resources for Southern Company and Georgia Power. "We are pleased to receive this meaningful distinction which recognizes our efforts to create an inclusive environment for all employees through such efforts and initiatives as employee resource groups, talent acquisition and supplier diversity."

Southern Company earned a 100 percent score reflecting a strong alignment with leading disability-inclusion practices. Specifically:

Leadership engagement and inclusive culture

Enterprise-wide accessibility

Employment and hiring practices

Community engagement and support services

Supplier diversity

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins."

As the nation's most trusted comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion, the DEI provides an objective assessment of overall business practices. The 2019 DEI Report dives deeper into the insights of the 2019 DEI results and can be accessed here: www.DisabilityIN.org/DEIReport2019.

About Southern Company:

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About the Disability Equality Index (DEI):

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. Developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, the DEI is a national, transparent, annual benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to receive an objective score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, on their disability inclusion policies and practices.

The DEI is an aspirational, educational, recognition tool that is intended to help companies identify opportunities for continued improvement and help build a company's reputation as an employer of choice.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) brings together AAPD, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the leading national business-to-business network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporate America and the disability community.

