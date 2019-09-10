Southern Cremations & Funerals Hosts "Scatter Day" Providing Free Final Resting Place for Cremated Remains of Loved Ones

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned and operated Southern Cremations & Funerals invites those searching for a final resting place for the cremated remains or ashes of a loved one to their inaugural "Scatter Day." This free event will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta and will allow families to place human cremated remains in a beautiful, permanent memorial without charge.

Cremation is becoming an increasingly popular choice over burial, with Georgia's cremation rate at 44.4 percent in 2018 and projected to grow to 51.5 percent by 2023. In Georgia alone, 37,520 cremations were performed in 2018. And in most of those cases, those urns went home with a family member who had no plan for a final resting place. Many families who wish to scatter the ashes in them are unsure of how to do so or where. Scatter Day is meant to ease this process while also honouring those who have passed.

"Scatter Day will give families the opportunity to come to Cheatham Hill Memorial Park with their loved one's cremated remains and take that final step to closure," said Christine Hunsaker, owner of Southern Cremations & Funerals which offers two generations of experience in the funeral and cemetery services industries. "Families hold on to the remains often because they're not ready to let go, but in other cases, it may be because they're unaware of other options. Our goal is to offer a way to memorialize a passed family member in a peaceful and dignified manner."

Cremated remains will rest in a beautiful ossuary which is an underground receptacle where ashes are placed with those of others. If desired, the loved one's name can be etched and displayed on the cenotaph for a small fee. Please note that an Authorization and Acknowledgment form must be completed prior to the placement of cremated remains. Copies of a Certificate of Cremation and Cremation Permit are also required.

Scatter Day is Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park located at 1861 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta, GA 30064. Established in 1979, Cheatham Hill Memorial Park is located on 50 scenic acres of rolling hills adjacent to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. There is no cost to place cremated remains in the ossuary, and no appointment is necessary. Southern Cremations & Funerals can also introduce you to other permanent cremation memorial options at their cemetery as well.

About Southern Cremations & Funerals

Southern Cremations & Funerals operates full-service funeral homes and crematories in Metro Atlanta with locations in Covington and Marietta. The family-owned and operated company is a subsidiary of Hunsaker Partners of Atlanta. Christine Hunsaker, a trailblazer in the funeral and cemetery industries, is the principal owner. Hunsaker Partners also owns three cemeteries in Metro Atlanta: Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn and Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough.

To learn more, visit https://www.southerncremations.com or call 770.637.1472. For more information about Scatter Day and to access necessary forms, visit ScatterDayAtlanta.com.

