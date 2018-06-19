Southern Cross And Picarro Announce Partnership

Together, the two companies see the opportunity to provide big data solutions to a much broader segment of the market, including small and midsize utilities. Southern Cross and Picarro realize that hundreds of utilities are focused on outsourcing leak management requirements, rather than performing these activities in-house. The combined Picarro and Southern Cross service model provides the best of both worlds, allowing these utilities to maintain their traditional leak survey model, while still achieving the technological benefits of a best-in-class solution.

Rich Summers, President and CEO of Southern Cross, shares: "We are excited to provide all of our customers access to an industry-leading asset information solution. Picarro's technology, combined with our seven decades of innovation and continuous improvement in field services, allows Southern Cross to deliver the ultimate outsourced solution for compliance surveys and distribution integrity management program (DIMP) planning. Picarro's advanced technology and analytics will help Southern Cross change the way leak survey and asset management services are provided in the future. Our customers will benefit from increased information and visibility toward managing risk, resulting in a more effective method of delivering pipeline safety."

Peter Noland, Vice President of Sales and Marketing in the Energy division of Picarro, explains: "We share a vision with Southern Cross of a new and improved service delivery model to support a broader segment of the market, including small and midsize utilities. We believe that data-enabled asset management solutions can dramatically change the way utility customers approach leak detection and pipeline safety, regardless of their size. Our gas analysis technology, with parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity, is significantly more accurate than traditional leak detection equipment. Combined with advanced analytics, utilities are able to immediately understand those areas which present the highest risk and can also make much more confident decisions based on the real-time information we provide that augments their DIMP planning tools."

Picarro's technology allows utilities to capture gas pipeline data at scale. This data, combined with powerful analytical tools, will help system operators leverage the information for improved responsiveness in meeting compliance and risk management obligations, while also helping support numerous asset management and capital prioritization decisions. An outsourced solution integrated into the Southern Cross nationwide field service organization and proven delivery model will allow all utilities, regardless of size, to realize the benefits of an advanced solution with fully data-enabled asset management that can be adopted in a value-driven, rapid, and efficient way.

About Picarro

Picarro is the leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases, and stable isotopes across many scientific applications. We are the leading provider of intelligent leak detection software solutions to major utilities, both domestic and internationally. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution. Our extensive suite of patented data analytical tools provides utilities with improved capabilities for cost-effectively managing safety and risk on their gas pipeline networks. For more information visit www.picarro.com.

About Southern Cross

Southern Cross is a leading provider of field services to utilities for over seven decades. Our company is a natural partner with gas, electric, water, and oil utilities to ensure our mutual success. We have been working in utility field services for seven decades, and we are proud of our history as an industry leader, technology innovator, and effective partner. Our goal is to continue that excellent reputation with our expansive service repertoire - from leak detection to pipeline integrity services to workforce management and consulting. Southern Cross is proud to work with utilities across North America and continue our culture of innovation and safety. For more information visit www.southerncrossinc.com.

