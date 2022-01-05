Southern District of California Customers Use TrusteSolutions' CM-ECF Automation to Certify Cases

Southern District of California customers completed process for certifying cases quicker with TrusteSolutions automation Tweet this

"We are delighted that we can assist our Chapter 7 trustee customers in making their claim to these additional funds. The fact that manual data entry that takes several minutes can be reduced to seconds using our powerful automation tools provides true value to our customers," said Kristi Singal, president of Financial Software Solutions, the parent company of TrusteSolutions. "Together, with our subject matter training experts working alongside trustees, and our technical experts creating the automation scripts, we have updated our automation platform to handle this new challenge."

In addition to the Southern District of California trustee customers, TrusteSolutions has assisted numerous trustees across the country with this automated filing process, including trustees in Texas, Montana, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and Illinois, filing for almost 11,000 cases.

About TrusteSolutions and FSS

TrusteSolutions is a division of Financial Software Solutions, LLC, a Houston-based software company that provides cloud-based enterprise software and a suite of web-based apps to attorneys and professionals across the United States. Additional divisions include BlueStylus, an online office management tool for time and billing and document management as well as CORE, a web-based, turn-key case management system designed to keep the receivership process and Subchapter V trustees well organized so they can experience greater efficiency while managing large caseloads and adhering to stringent court demands. FSS is dedicated to providing cloud-based enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity and mobility. To learn more, visit www.trustesolutions.com.

