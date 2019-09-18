Southern Explorations Hosts Exclusive Luxury Patagonia Trip this Holiday Season

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to Latin America, is exploring Patagonia for a 13-day luxury trip this holiday season. The special departure includes Christmas Day hikes and New Year's celebrations at the award-winning Tierra Patagonia adventure spa hotel.

"From December 22, 2019 to January 3, 2020, we will be exploring Patagonia on one of the more remarkable trips imaginable. I can think of no better way to wrap up your year and kick-off the next decade," says Justin Laycob, Founder and CEO, Southern Explorations. "Our expert team has put together an extended twist on our Luxury Patagonia trip that really gets at the heart of what we're talking about when we call it the 'trip of a lifetime.' It's going to be spectacular."

This trip of a lifetime begins in Buenos Aires on December 22, followed by a flight south on December 23 to the near bottom of the continent and the city of El Calafate. From there, the road out to the outstanding Destino Sur hotel offers a dramatic preview of what's in store in the days ahead.

Guests spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hiking one of the planet's most striking landscapes. Mt. Torre, Margarita Waterfall, Mirador del Cerro Torre, Laguna Torre, Mt. Fitz Roy, Laguna del Los Tres and Laguna Capri are all on the list across two unforgettable days, followed by a December 26 trip back to El Calafate for a night at Xelena Hotel & Suites.

The lead up to the New Year will have guests cruising across Lake Argentino, trekking across Perito Moreno Glacier, and journeying to Torres del Paine National Park.

For the next five days, guests will be set up in a Superior Room at Tierra Patagonia. From this remote lakeside lodge, they'll explore the Patagonian wilderness, dictate their own daily adventures, feast on Patagonian cuisine – an irresistible mix of hearty stews and delectable grilled dishes – and welcome in 2020 from the shores of Lake Sarmiento.

Starting from $8,740, contact Southern Explorations for complete itinerary and details.

