Southern Explorations Introduces Ecuador & Galapagos Family Adventure Trip

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to Latin America, has added a new trip to its collection with the introduction of their 10-day Ecuador & Galapagos Family Adventure. With kayaking, snorkeling, trekking, biking, zip lining, volcano hikes and wildlife viewing all on the itinerary, there's no shortage of adventure for every one of every age.

Southern Explorations has been exploring Ecuador and its legendary archipelago for years now and as more guests came to the team requesting specially tailored, multi-generational trips to the region, it was decided that it was time to create a family-focused adventure to Ecuador and the Galapagos.

If you've got a family member needing some relaxing time on beautiful beaches, this family adventure has that. If someone in your brood craves heart-pounding exhilaration, there's plenty of that too. Southern Explorations has also been sure to include explorations of historic sites, a visit to a chocolate farm and snorkeling with sea turtles. The whole family will step from one hemisphere to the other across the equator and then zip line past toucans and hummingbirds in the Amazon. You'll taste sweet treats in Quito and have up close moments with marine iguanas, pink flamingos and the famous Galapagos giant tortoises.

"Our team has traveled with their own families many times before. We understand the challenge in keeping everyone happy and engaged, so when we sat down to craft our Ecuador & Galapagos Family Adventure we made sure every element of the trip provided real value and choice for everyone. We started by building on inspiration from our popular Galapagos Multisport Adventure and then added our favorite family-friendly activities to the itinerary to create a trip that's really compelling across generations, interests and physical abilities," says Justin Laycob, Founder and CEO, Southern Explorations. "And, of course, we'll happily customize your own Ecuador & Galapagos family adventure to best fit your family."

The Ecuador & Galapagos Family Adventure trip is available year-round. Southern Explorations can arrange a group or private departure on any date that works with your schedule.

