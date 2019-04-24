Southern Explorations Introduces New Costa Rica Self-Drive Trips

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to Latin America, has now bolstered its trip collection with the introduction of two new self-drive explorations of Costa Rica that dig into the country in a whole new way. Costa Rica Surf & Turf Self-Drive and Colors of Costa Rica Self-Drive put guests in the driver's seat for a truly flexible Costa Rican adventure.

"While these two new Southern Explorations experiences weren't easy to put together, now that we've run through all the logistics and potential challenges, guests can head out into the underexplored regions of Costa Rica with real peace-of-mind that they're going to get into the most interesting places comfortably," says Justin Laycob, Founder and CEO, Southern Explorations.

Southern Explorations' team of Latin America specialists knows their guests want to get away from the crowds, just not with all the potential pitfalls that come with exploring on their own. That's why they've set up the ideal itinerary, book all accommodations according to guest budget and travel style preference, and recommend their own favorite activities along the way.

Costa Rica Surf & Turf / Self-Drive

This 9-day self-drive Costa Rica trip offers flexibility as guests visit Rincon De La Vieja, exploring the remote, protected beauty at Nosara Beach on the Nicoya Peninsula for outstanding surf and elusive tropical bird, turtle, and other wildlife spotting.

This 7-day flexible trip visits two classic Costa Rica locations, along with one of the most underappreciated beaches in the country. Explore the Arenal Volcano area, with options to soak in natural hot springs, zipline through the rainforest and walk among the monkeys on hanging bridges high in the forest canopy. Head to the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve to explore the Sky Trek, then it's on to Santa Theresa, a bohemian surf town, to relax and enjoy the beach, with a special stop for lunch at a sustainable farm owned by a chef who has worked in Michelin-star restaurants.

To learn more, visit www.southernexplorations.com or call 1.877.784.5400

About Southern Explorations

Southern Explorations' team of attentive Latin America specialists expertly craft intricate and exceptionally well-organized revelatory travel experiences.

SOURCE Southern Explorations

