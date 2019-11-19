Southern Explorations Introduces Newest Team Member

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to South America and Central America, is thrilled to introduce the newest member of their team; Alexandra Paz, Galapagos Sales & Operations Support.

Alex has been working in the travel business for two decades, having spent years with Galapagos cruise ship companies, many of whom worked closely with Southern Explorations.

"She's the newest member of our team, but we've known Alex through various business partnerships since the earliest days of Southern Explorations," said Justin Laycob, Founder & CEO, Southern Explorations. "We've always had a shared understanding for how to craft a trip to South America and Central America, so she's a natural fit for our team."

"From the beginning, I liked the way Southern Explorations operated. We all wanted our guests to have the most wonderful trip and they were always open to suggestions. They just wanted to make their guests' dreams become a reality," she said.

Born and raised in Quito, Ecuador, Alex Paz has long been a proud promoter of her home country and will be helping Southern Explorations to continue to grow travel to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.

"We're a small country, but we have so many things to offer. Ecuador is not just the Galapagos. We have more than that. We have the Andes. We have the Amazon. And travelers must come to Quito with its gorgeous downtown. It's the biggest colonial downtown in South America. Being from Quito, I am very proud of the city, but the country too. We have something for everyone. Volcanoes, hiking, biking, horseback riding. Then, of course, there is the Galapagos," she said.

She prides herself on knowing all the nooks and crannies of Quito and beyond and delights in getting people into the lesser known attractions and spaces throughout Ecuador to help visitors better understand her home country.

Alex Paz and the rest of the Southern Explorations team are ready to craft your trip of a lifetime to Ecuador and the Galapagos.

