Southern Explorations Launches Carbon Offset Program for Travelers

Protecting the environment is central to Southern Explorations' approach to adventure travel. They want to connect people and places while also contributing to the long-term health of the planet and protecting the beautiful places they visit. Knowing that tourism is a significant contributor to climate change means action must be taken. Their team of Latin America travel experts provide guests every opportunity to ensure their travel experience is as sustainable as possible.

In partnership with Sustainable Travel International – a non-profit conservation and development organization with over 10 years of experience in carbon offsetting – Southern Explorations is providing guests with the option to offset the carbon produced on their adventure, from both in-country activities and international flights.

"We value our team's ability to create exceptional travel experiences while delivering a positive impact for the destination," says Justin Laycob, Founder & CEO, Southern Explorations. "We have always supported leading sustainability organizations in the destinations we explore and we are excited about this newest partnership with Sustainable Travel International, helping us to further our comprehensive approach to sustainability with a forward-looking carbon offset program."

Proceeds from Southern Explorations' carbon offsetting initiative will support rotating projects throughout Latin America beginning with the Asorpar Reforestation Project in Colombia.

This project is a community-based emission reduction project that focuses on the restoration of degraded areas and reforestation in the Orinoquia and Andean regions of the country. Twenty native tree species have already been planted in the 3,128-acre pilot area, leading to the return of 117 secondary plant species and a multitude of animals. The project also provides benefits to local communities, including alternative livelihood creation and positive health impacts. For more details on this project, visit our website: https://www.southernexplorations.com/southern-explorations-carbon-offsetting.

Southern Explorations' expert team will assist adventuresome travelers in offsetting their travel carbon footprint as they create and customize their next Latin America travel experience.

