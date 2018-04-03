Southern Explorations Unveils New Luxury Cuba Experience

Building off the popularity of their recently introduced Classic Cuba trip, the 8-day Luxury Cuba experience explores the destination in a way only Southern Explorations can. Due to the strict regulations in place for U.S. citizens traveling to Cuba, Southern Explorations has gone the extra mile to ensure every element of a Luxury Cuba itinerary fulfills the "People to People" requirements.

This means travelers are guaranteed to get plenty of time learning about the people of Cuba by meeting and connecting with them, eating at the local paladars, visiting artisans in their home workshops and farmers in their fields, communing with community leaders, and dancing with Afro-Cuba and salsa dance pros.

"There's really no destination quite like Cuba and exploring it further has been an extraordinary adventure for our team," says Justin Laycob, President & Founder, Southern Explorations. "We've been guiding, traveling, and developing programs in Latin America for decades, so getting the opportunity to dive into a wholly unique and rather exclusive destination like Cuba has been a really special experience for ourselves and our guests."

Days are spent soaking in the atmosphere at Ernest Hemingway's old haunts, swimming and snorkeling along Cuba's jewelled coastlines, exploring the colonial streets of Old Havana, learning to make platos tipicos de Cuba with Cuban chefs, and visiting with artists like José Fuster, a visual artist who has transformed several blocks of his Havana neighborhood by covering the roofs, walls, doorways, and benches in his remarkable stylized paintings.

At night, guests return to top-shelf accommodations like the elegantly updated 16th century World Heritage Hotel, the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad, the colonial-style Saratoga Hotel in Havana, the Renaissance-style mansion Palacio Azul, and the architectural jewel of Cienfuegos that is the lavish Palacio de Valle, a 20th century mansion reminiscent of the famous Moorish palaces of the Alhambra in Spain.

Southern Explorations' high-end travel experiences deliver the refined adventures and accommodations discerning travelers are looking for, while their team of dedicated Latin America specialists garnish the Cuba experience with distinct upscale flourishes all along the way.

