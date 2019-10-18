Southern Explorations Unveils 'Trip of a Lifetime' Contest

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Founder & CEO Justin Laycob's momentous moment at Machu Picchu this year, Southern Explorations, specializing in tailor-made, small-group trips and itineraries to South America and Central America, have unveiled their new "Trip of a Lifetime" story contest.

As Southern Explorations prepares to celebrate their 15th anniversary in 2020, they're asking travelers to share stories of their very own trip of a lifetime from anywhere in the world. The favorite trip of a lifetime stories will then be chronicled for a soon-to-be-announced anniversary celebration event and the best story will win the grand prize; the storyteller's choice of a trip for two on an Experience Machu Picchu or Classic Patagonia fixed departure.

"In 1996, I first did the Inca Trail. No porters, no guides. Just my brother and me. That trip to Peru changed my life," recounts Justin Laycob of his first South American travel experience. "It seemed like a place where you could accomplish anything you wanted. Ever since that moment I first saw Machu Picchu, I knew I was going to do something significant in South America, I just didn't know what yet."

For nearly 18 years now, the "something significant" has been Southern Explorations, however, this year he used the magic of Peru to make another major life move. While once again overlooking Machu Picchu, he took the plunge and asked his girlfriend, Lisa Richardson, to marry him. She said yes.

Of course, you don't have to be the CEO of an award-winning travel company to experience your own momentous moments in South America and Central America, which is why Southern Explorations is inviting everyone to share their own incredible travel stories today. Entries should be creative and tell your trip of a lifetime story using whichever medium you think tells it best. Write it down, record a video, or send a photo essay, it's all up to you. Just tell the best trip of a lifetime story you can and your entry could win you your next trip of a lifetime.

Full contest details HERE.

