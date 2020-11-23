Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, with help from migration specialist Asysco, successfully migrate their mission critical Ingenium application from IBM mainframe to a Microsoft/x86 infrastructure

COEVORDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Late 2016, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company (SFBLI) contacted Asysco regarding a migration to get off the IBM mainframe. They had realized that the mainframe was extremely expensive to maintain and also required specialist mainframe that were increasingly scarce.

Since 1946, generations have relied on Southern Farm Bureau to provide superior service to its policy holders and agents, creating a legacy of ethical standards. With a mission to continue their core principles, SFBLI needed to improve their ability to meet today's customers' expectations of speed and accessibility.

The Asysco's analysis determined that SFBLI's Ingenium application largely consisted of IBM COBOL, JCL, and Easytrieve and used a DB2 database with a CICS TP monitor, all technologies that fell within Asysco's competencies to convert and migrate.

Since the Ingenium application supports SFBLI's core business with thousands of end users, it is a critical application requiring high performance and availability. The migrated system has proven to be much more cost effective while still providing same or better operations levels. At the same time, the dependency on specialized mainframe skills was eliminated and the new infrastructure provides a sound basis for further innovation and integration.

Such project required a partnership with a company that matched experience and integrity with an enthusiasm for success that characterizes SFBLI. This they also found in Asysco and formed the basis of a great partnership.

"I think companies should not get to what I call the 'tipping point' and wait too long to move off the mainframe."

Charlie Allen, VP, Chief Technology Officer at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance.

