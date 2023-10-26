SOUTHERN FIRST ANNOUNCES OPENING OF DREAM MORTGAGE CENTER, PLAN TO CREATE $10 MILLION ANNUAL IMPACT IN COLUMBIA, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, announces the opening of its new Dream Mortgage Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Southern First team and guests at the Dream Mortgage Center's Grand Opening on October 24, 2023.

Southern First's mission is to impact lives in the communities we serve, and one of the most impactful and wealth-building events in a person's life is becoming a homeowner. However, many potential buyers lack the access to lenders, credit, and information about the homebuying process necessary to begin the path to homeownership. As a relationship-first financial institution, it is our honor to bridge this gap and come alongside everyone in the communities we serve to help them achieve their homeownership goals.

Art Seaver, CEO of Southern First, shared, "We believe deeply in the power of relationships and trust to impact lives. As we think creatively about how we can have even more to impact those around us, we are excited about the privilege we have in helping more people own homes."

With this in mind, Southern First created the Dream Mortgage Center, a space purposely designed to create opportunities for education and outreach in an underserved community in Richland County. By providing access to homebuyer education, meeting space for community events, and mortgage lending experts equipped with a variety of loan products to fit any budget, Southern First hopes to create over $10 million of annual impact in Columbia.

Cal Hurst, President of Southern First, said, "We are excited to use the Dream Mortgage Center as a place where relationships can be built and where we can do our part to enable the dream of homeownership. This Center is unique – designed to be inviting, not imposing; built to facilitate partnership, not just transactions; aimed at making people better off in the community they love."

The Dream Mortgage Center is located at 452 Killian Road, Suite B in Columbia, and is open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Thursday, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Fridays and by appointment. Visit southernfirst/dream-mortgage-center for more information.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.0 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

