Southern First Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

News provided by

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 22, 2026, 07:15 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"We are very pleased to report our fourth quarter financial performance, which was our strongest of 2025 and clearly demonstrates the continued momentum we achieved throughout the year. We maintained solid loan growth, funded by even stronger growth in client deposits. Our full banking relationship strategy continues to drive improving financial returns, including an expanding net interest margin that increased 10 basis points from last quarter and 36 basis points over last year. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet with higher capital levels and have again achieved outstanding asset quality. Our team remains highly motivated and intentional about improving financial performance while delivering client service at levels that are second to none, and that commitment was clearly reflected in our results this quarter and throughout the year. We are fortunate to operate in some of the strongest markets in the Southeast and will continue expanding our teams to grow our business in the disciplined manner that has defined our success. While we remain mindful of broader economic conditions and factors impacting our business, our markets have proven to be resilient and offer tremendous growth opportunities that we intend to fully capitalize on," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to the new year, we are optimistic and have high expectations for continued financial performance improvement. Our business pipeline is strong and our team is ready. We expect to build on our track record of attracting experienced bankers who share our commitment to exceptional client service and to supporting our local communities, which remains at the core of everything we do."

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.21, up $0.14, or 13%, from Q3 2025, and up $0.51, or 73%, compared to Q4 2024
  • Net interest margin of 2.72%, compared to 2.62% for Q3 2025 and 2.25% for Q4 2024
  • Total loans of $3.8 billion, up 6% from Q4 2024; Total deposits of $3.7 billion, up 8% from Q4 2024; Core deposits of $2.9 billion, up 8% from Q4 2024
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.32% and past due loans to total loans of 0.13%
  • Book value per common share of $44.89 increased 3% from Q3 2025 and increased 11% compared to Q4 2024; Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 8.37%

Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):





Net income available to common shareholders

$

9,857

8,662

6,581

5,266

5,627

Earnings per common share, diluted

1.21

1.07

0.81

0.65

0.70

Total revenue(1)

31,834

31,129

28,629

26,497

25,237

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


2.72 %

2.62 %

2.50 %

2.41 %

2.25 %

Return on average assets(3)

0.90 %

0.80 %

0.63 %

0.52 %

0.54 %

Return on average equity(3)

10.77 %

9.78 %

7.71 %

6.38 %

6.80 %

Efficiency ratio(4)

57.85 %

60.86 %

67.54 %

71.08 %

73.48 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.68 %

1.74 %

1.86 %

1.87 %

1.78 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):





Total loans(5)

$

3,845,124

3,789,021

3,746,841

3,683,919

3,631,767

Total deposits

3,716,803

3,676,417

3,636,329

3,620,886

3,435,765

Core deposits(6)

2,884,163

2,884,604

2,867,193

2,820,194

2,661,736

Total assets

4,403,494

4,358,589

4,308,067

4,284,311

4,087,593

Book value per common share

44.89

43.51

42.23

41.33

40.47

Loans to deposits

103.45 %

103.06 %

103.04 %

101.74 %

105.70 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):





Total risk-based capital ratio


12.89 %

12.79 %

12.63 %

12.69 %

12.70 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.44 %

11.26 %

11.11 %

11.15 %

11.16 %

Leverage ratio


8.93 %

8.72 %

8.73 %

8.79 %

8.55 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

11.06 %

10.88 %

10.71 %

10.75 %

10.75 %

Tangible common equity(9)

8.37 %

8.18 %

8.02 %

7.88 %

8.08 %

Asset Quality Ratios:





Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.27 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.22 %

3.90 %

4.28 %

4.24 %

4.25 %

Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)

0.13 %

0.18 %

0.14 %

0.27 %

0.18 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

305.65 %

364.50 %

362.35 %

378.09 %

366.94 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited











Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest income








Loans

$

51,069

50,999

48,992

47,085

47,163

198,145

186,863

Investment securities

1,268

1,342

1,357

1,403

1,504

5,370

5,812

Federal funds sold

2,193

2,645

1,969

1,159

2,465

7,966

8,537

  Total interest income

54,530

54,986

52,318

49,647

51,132

211,481

201,212

Interest expense








Deposits

23,052

24,703

24,300

23,569

25,901

95,624

108,774

Borrowings

2,734

2,754

2,723

2,695

2,773

10,906

11,216

  Total interest expense


25,786

27,457

27,023

26,264

28,674

106,530

119,990

Net interest income


28,744

27,529

25,295

23,383

22,458

104,951

81,222

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


650

850

700

750

(200)

2,950

125

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

28,094

26,679

24,595

22,633

22,658

102,001

81,097

Noninterest income










Mortgage banking income

1,689

1,600

1,569

1,424

1,024

6,282

5,560

Service fees on deposit accounts

634

625

567

539

499

2,365

1,764

ATM and debit card income

638

601

586

552

607

2,377

2,337

Income from bank owned life insurance

450

439

413

403

407

1,705

1,569

Loss on sale of securities


(515)

-

-

-

-

(515)

-

Other income

194

335

199

196

242

924

911

  Total noninterest income

3,090

3,600

3,334

3,114

2,779

13,138

12,141

Noninterest expense










Compensation and benefits

10,529

11,299

11,674

11,304

10,610

44,806

43,546

Occupancy

2,465

2,447

2,523

2,548

2,587

9,983

10,291

Outside service and data processing costs

2,144

2,158

2,189

2,037

2,003

8,528

7,741

Insurance

994

961

910

1,010

1,077

3,875

4,022

Professional fees

732

605

609

509

656

2,455

2,404

Marketing

346

412

397

374

335

1,529

1,412

Other

1,206

1,064

1,034

1,054

1,276

4,358

3,910

  Total noninterest expenses

18,416

18,946

19,336

18,836

18,544

75,534

73,326

Income before provision for income taxes

12,768

11,333

8,593

6,911

6,893

39,605

19,912

Income tax expense

2,911

2,671

2,012

1,645

1,266

9,239

4,382

Net income available to common shareholders

$

9,857

8,662

6,581

5,266

5,627

30,366

15,530










Earnings per common share – Basic

$

1.23

1.08

0.81

0.65

0.70

3.77

1.92

Earnings per common share – Diluted

1.21

1.07

0.81

0.65

0.70

3.75

1.91

Basic weighted average common shares

8,045

8,031

8,036

8,078

8,023

8,048

8,081

Diluted weighted average common shares

8,123

8,080

8,051

8,111

8,097

8,091

8,117

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the third quarter of 2025 and a $4.2 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased $6.3 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans, combined with a decrease in interest expense on deposits.

The provision for credit losses was $650 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $850 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and a $200 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a $550 thousand provision for credit losses and a $100 thousand provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in the impairment on individually evaluated loans.

Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of noninterest income at $1.7 million in fee revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest income from the previous quarter was driven by a $515 thousand loss on the sale of securities, as we executed transactions in our portfolio as part of our overall balance sheet and interest rate risk management strategies.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $18.4 million, a $530 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2025, and a $128 thousand decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits primarily related to a reduction in group medical insurance expense, offset in part by an increase in professional fees and other noninterest expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expense, offset in part by an increase in outside service and data processing costs.

The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 23.6% for the third quarter of 2025, and 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The changes in the effective tax rate are driven by the effect of equity compensation transactions during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited






For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     218,291

$     2,193

3.99 %

$     238,552

$     2,645

4.40 %

$     203,065

$     2,465

4.83 %

  Investment securities, taxable

138,616

1,229

3.52 %

141,143

1,307

3.67 %

145,932

1,462

3.99 %

  Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

7,641

51

2.63 %

7,811

45

2.31 %

7,988

55

2.72 %

  Loans(10)

3,830,741

51,069

5.29 %

3,783,885

50,999

5.35 %

3,620,765

47,163

5.18 %

    Total interest-earning assets

4,195,289

54,542

5.16 %

4,171,391

54,996

5.23 %

3,977,750

51,145

5.12 %

  Noninterest-earning assets

151,515

150,552

158,779

    Total assets

$4,346,804

$4,321,943

$4,136,529

Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$   360,509

834

0.92 %

$   329,301

746

0.90 %

$   300,902

693

0.92 %

Savings & money market

1,614,469

12,530

3.08 %

1,599,710

13,509

3.35 %

1,492,534

13,525

3.61 %

Time deposits

937,557

9,688

4.10 %

984,078

10,448

4.21 %

992,335

11,683

4.68 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,912,535

23,052

3.14 %

2,913,089

24,703

3.36 %

2,785,771

25,901

3.70 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

240,000

2,295

3.79 %

240,087

2,296

3.79 %

240,000

2,295

3.80 %

Subordinated debentures

24,903

439

6.99 %

24,903

458

7.30 %

24,903

478

7.64 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,177,438

25,786

3.22 %

3,178,079

27,457

3.43 %

3,050,674

28,674

3.74 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

806,235

792,575

756,636

Shareholders' equity

363,131

351,289

329,219

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$4,346,804

$4,321,943

$4,136,529

Net interest spread

1.94 %

1.80 %

1.38 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$28,756

2.72 %

$27,539

2.62 %

$22,471

2.25 %

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

12

10

13

Net interest income

$28,744

$27,529

$22,458

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $28.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a $1.2 million increase from the third quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 22 basis point decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $6.3 million, resulting primarily from $218 million growth in the average balances of our interest-earning assets combined with a 56 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.72% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 10 basis point increase from 2.62% for the third quarter of 2025 and a 47 basis point increase from 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited









Ending Balance

Dec 31 2025 -



Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

% Change

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents:







  Cash and due from banks

$

27,821

24,600

25,184

24,904

22,553

23.36 %

  Federal funds sold

183,473

178,534

180,834

263,612

128,452

42.83 %

  Interest-bearing deposits with banks

58,289

79,769

65,014

16,541

11,858

391.56 %

    Total cash and cash equivalents

269,583

282,903

271,032

305,057

162,863

65.53 %

Investment securities:







  Investment securities available for sale

127,730

131,040

128,867

131,290

132,127

(3.33 %)

  Other investments

20,063

20,066

19,906

19,927

19,490

2.94 %

    Total investment securities

147,793

151,106

148,773

151,217

151,617

(2.52 %)

Mortgage loans held for sale

11,569

6,906

10,739

11,524

4,565

153.43 %

Loans (5)

3,845,124

3,789,021

3,746,841

3,683,919

3,631,767

5.87 %

Less allowance for credit losses


(42,280)

(41,799)

(41,285)

(40,687)

(39,914)

5.93 %

    Loans, net

3,802,844

3,747,222

3,705,556

3,643,232

3,591,853

5.87 %

Bank owned life insurance

55,775

55,324

54,886

54,473

54,070

3.15 %

Property and equipment, net

83,465

84,586

85,921

87,369

88,794

(6.00 %)

Deferred income taxes

13,702

12,657

12,971

13,080

13,467

1.75 %

Other assets

18,763

17,885

18,189

18,359

20,364

(7.86 %)

    Total assets

$

4,403,494

4,358,589

4,308,067

4,284,311

4,087,593

7.73 %

Liabilities







Deposits

$

3,716,803

3,676,417

3,636,329

3,620,886

3,435,765

8.18 %

FHLB Advances

240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures


24,903

24,903

24,903

24,903

24,903

0.00 %

Other liabilities

53,131

60,921

61,373

60,924

56,481

(5.93 %)

    Total liabilities

4,034,837

4,002,241

3,962,605

3,946,713

3,757,149

7.39 %

Shareholders' equity







Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

82

82

82

82

82

-

Nonvested restricted stock

(1,338)

(1,929)

(2,774)

(3,372)

(3,884)

(65.55 %)

Additional paid-in capital

125,924

125,035

124,839

124,561

124,641

1.03 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,454)

(8,426)

(9,609)

(10,016)

(11,472)

(35.02 %)

Retained earnings

251,443

241,586

232,924

226,343

221,077

13.74 %

    Total shareholders' equity

368,657

356,348

345,462

337,598

330,444

11.56 %

    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,403,494

4,358,589

4,308,067

4,284,311

4,087,593

7.73 %

Common Stock







Book value per common share

$

44.89

43.51

42.23

41.33

40.47

10.92 %

Stock price:







  High

55.50

45.54

38.51

38.50

44.86

23.72 %

  Low

41.15

38.74

30.61

31.88

33.26

23.72 %

  Period end

51.52

44.12

38.03

32.92

39.75

29.61 %

Common shares outstanding

8,213

8,189

8,181

8,169

8,165

0.59 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited


Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Nonperforming Assets





Commercial





  Owner occupied RE

$

259

262

-

-

-

  Non-owner occupied RE

6,917

6,911

6,941

6,950

7,641

  Commercial business

189

195

717

1,087

1,016

Consumer





  Real estate

5,763

3,394

3,028

2,414

1,908

  Home equity

705

705

708

310

312

Total nonaccrual loans

13,833

11,467

11,394

10,761

10,877

Other real estate owned

275

275

275

275

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

14,108

11,742

11,669

11,036

10,877

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:





  Total assets

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.27 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

  Total loans

0.37 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.22 %

3.90 %

4.28 %

4.24 %

4.25 %


Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses





Balance, beginning of period

$

41,799

41,285

40,687

39,914

40,166

Loans charged-off

(150)

(55)

(68)

(78)

(143)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

81

69

16

101

141

  Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(69)

14

(52)

23

(2)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

550

500

650

750

(250)

Balance, end of period

$

42,280

41,799

41,285

40,687

39,914

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

305.65 %

364.50 %

362.35 %

378.09 %

366.94 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Total nonperforming assets were $14.1 million at December 31, 2025, representing 0.32% of total assets compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition, the classified asset ratio increased to 4.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.90% in the third quarter of 2025 and decreased from 4.25% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $42.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $41.8 million, or 1.10% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and $39.9 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. We had net charge-offs of $69 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $14 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses of $550 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by additional impairment on our individually evaluated loans.   

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited



Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Commercial





Owner occupied RE

$

736,979

705,383

686,424

673,865

651,597

Non-owner occupied RE

956,812

943,304

939,163

926,246

924,367

Construction

63,666

71,928

68,421

90,021

103,204

Business

619,667

604,411

589,661

561,337

556,117

Total commercial loans

2,377,124

2,325,026

2,283,669

2,251,469

2,235,285

Consumer





Real estate

1,153,285

1,159,693

1,164,187

1,147,357

1,128,629

Home equity


248,685

239,996

234,608

223,061

204,897

Construction

24,997

25,842

25,210

23,540

20,874

Other

41,033

38,464

39,167

38,492

42,082

Total consumer loans

1,468,000

1,463,995

1,463,172

1,432,450

1,396,482

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees    


3,845,124

3,789,021

3,746,841

3,683,919

3,631,767

Less—allowance for credit losses

(42,280)

(41,799)

(41,285)

(40,687)

(39,914)

Total loans, net

$

3,802,844

3,747,222

3,705,556

3,643,232

3,591,853

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited



Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Non-interest bearing

$

732,287

736,518

761,492

671,609

683,081

Interest bearing:





   NOW accounts

423,270

343,615

341,903

371,052

314,588

   Money market accounts

1,573,039

1,572,738

1,537,400

1,563,181

1,438,530

   Savings

29,470

29,381

32,334

32,945

31,976

   Time, less than $250,000

180,783

202,353

194,064

181,407

193,562

   Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

777,954

791,812

769,136

800,692

774,028

Total deposits

$

3,716,803

3,676,417

3,636,329

3,620,886

3,435,765

Footnotes to tables:

 (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

 (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

 (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

 (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $777,954,000.

 (7) December 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

 (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

 (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.4 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST."  More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars, government shutdowns, or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER  864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Southern First Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Southern First Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the nine months...
Southern First Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Southern First Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the six months...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics