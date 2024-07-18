Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2024

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

"We reported solid performance in the second quarter with improved profitability across all measures. Loans and core deposits were modestly down, as expected, as we continue to focus on disciplined pricing on both sides of the balance sheet. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was excellent, which reflects the strength of our team. We are expanding profitable client relationships by delivering a unique, authentic service experience. Economic conditions across all our markets remain positive, but we are constantly aware of the broader environment and remain diligent and conservative. Our focus on building a strong, high-quality balance sheet with measured, deliberate growth has been paying off in our financial results," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are balancing our objective of delivering high performance today with our patience in building an even stronger company for the future. Part of this effort is attracting high-quality talent to our Southern First team and we did just that this quarter with the addition of Chris Zych as Chief Financial Officer. Chris's depth of experience and success in banking over the years will be an asset to us."

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income was $3.0 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.37 for Q2 2024

Total loans were $3.6 billion at Q2 2024, a decrease of $21.2 million , or 2.35% annualized, from Q1 2024

Total deposits were $3.5 billion at Q2 2024, a decrease of $812 thousand , or 0.09% annualized, from Q1 2024

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% and past due loans to total loans were 0.30% at Q2 2024

Net interest margin was 1.98% for Q2 2024, compared to 1.94% for Q1 2024

Book value per common share increased to $39.09 at Q2 2024





Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30



2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):











Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,999 2,522 4,167 4,098 2,458 Earnings per common share, diluted

0.37 0.31 0.51 0.51 0.31 Total revenue(1)

23,051 21,309 21,390 22,094 21,561 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

1.98 % 1.94 % 1.92 % 1.97 % 2.05 % Return on average assets(3)

0.29 % 0.25 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.26 % Return on average equity(3)

3.81 % 3.22 % 5.39 % 5.35 % 3.27 % Efficiency ratio(4)

80.87 % 84.94 % 79.61 % 78.31 % 80.67 % Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.81 % 1.81 % 1.64 % 1.69 % 1.82 % Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):











Total loans(5) $ 3,622,521 3,643,766 3,602,627 3,553,632 3,537,616 Total deposits

3,459,869 3,460,681 3,379,564 3,347,771 3,433,018 Core deposits(6)

2,788,223 2,807,473 2,811,499 2,866,574 2,880,507 Total assets

4,109,849 4,105,704 4,055,789 4,019,957 4,002,107 Book value per common share

39.09 38.65 38.63 37.57 37.42 Loans to deposits

104.70 % 105.29 % 106.60 % 106.15 % 103.05 % Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):











Total risk-based capital ratio

12.77 % 12.59 % 12.57 % 12.56 % 12.40 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.80 % 10.63 % 10.60 % 10.58 % 10.42 % Leverage ratio

8.27 % 8.44 % 8.14 % 8.17 % 8.48 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

10.39 % 10.22 % 10.19 % 10.17 % 10.00 % Tangible common equity(9)

7.76 % 7.68 % 7.70 % 7.56 % 7.53 % Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.27 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.22 % 3.99 % 4.25 % 4.72 % 4.68 % Loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)

0.30 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.13 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.07 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.11 % 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

357.95 % 1,109.13 % 1,026.58 % 953.25 % 1,363.11 % [Footnotes to table located on page 6]



INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Quarter Ended



Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 (in thousands, except per share data)

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest income











Loans $ 46,545 45,605 44,758 43,542 41,089 Investment securities

1,418 1,478 1,674 1,470 706 Federal funds sold

2,583 1,280 2,703 2,435 891 Total interest income

50,546 48,363 49,135 47,447 42,686 Interest expense











Deposits

28,216 26,932 27,127 25,130 25,937 Borrowings

2,802 2,786 2,948 2,972 1,924 Total interest expense

31,018 29,718 30,075 28,102 23,861 Net interest income

19,528 18,645 19,060 19,345 18,825 Provision (reversal) for credit losses

500 (175) (975) (500) 910 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

19,028 18,820 20,035 19,845 17,915 Noninterest income











Mortgage banking income

1,923 1,164 868 1,208 1,337 Service fees on deposit accounts

423 387 371 356 331 ATM and debit card income

587 544 565 588 536 Income from bank owned life insurance

384 377 361 349 338 Other income

206 192 165 248 194 Total noninterest income

3,523 2,664 2,330 2,749 2,736 Noninterest expense











Compensation and benefits

11,290 10,857 9,401 10,231 10,287 Occupancy

2,552 2,557 2,718 2,562 2,518 Outside service and data processing costs

1,962 1,846 2,000 1,744 1,705 Insurance

965 955 937 1,243 897 Professional fees

582 618 581 504 751 Marketing

389 369 364 293 335 Other

903 898 1,027 725 900 Total noninterest expenses

18,643 18,100 17,028 17,302 17,393 Income before provision for income taxes

3,908 3,384 5,337 5,293 3,258 Income tax expense

909 862 1,170 1,195 800 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,999 2,522 4,167 4,098 2,458













Earnings per common share – Basic $ 0.37 0.31 0.51 0.51 0.31 Earnings per common share – Diluted

0.37 0.31 0.51 0.51 0.31 Basic weighted average common shares

8,126 8,110 8,056 8,053 8,051 Diluted weighted average common shares

8,141 8,142 8,080 8,072 8,069 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]



Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, a $477 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024 and a $541 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income increased $883 thousand during the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and increased $703 thousand, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by additional interest income on our interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $500 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a reversal of $175 thousand during the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter provision for credit losses includes a $750 thousand provision related to the loan portfolio which was driven by an increase in the level of charge-offs we experienced during the quarter, combined with an increase in the specific reserve on individually assessed loans. In addition, the provision for credit losses includes a $250 thousand reversal in the provision for unfunded commitments due to a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.6 million, a $543 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits expense as well as an increase in outside service and data processing costs. The increase in compensation and benefits expenses was due primarily to an increase in salaries and commissions expense, while the increase in outside service and data processing costs was driven by an increase in software licensing and maintenance costs.

Our effective tax rate was 23.3% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The lower tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily related to the effect of equity compensation transactions during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited





For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 186,584 $ 2,583 5.57 % $ 89,969 $ 1,280 5.71 % $ 71,004 $ 891 5.03 % Investment securities, taxable 133,507 1,376 4.15 % 137,271 1,436 4.20 % 93,922 623 2.66 % Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 8,027 55 2.73 % 8,097 55 2.70 % 10,200 108 4.24 % Loans(10) 3,645,595 46,545 5.14 % 3,622,972 45,605 5.05 % 3,511,225 41,089 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets 3,973,713 50,559 5.12 % 3,858,309 48,376 5.03 % 3,686,351 42,711 4.65 % Noninterest-earning assets 165,093



159,813



155,847



Total assets $4,138,806



$4,018,122



$3,842,198



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $ 302,881 621 0.82 % $ 295,774 660 0.90 % $ 297,234 537 0.72 % Savings & money market 1,611,991 16,324 4.07 % 1,620,521 16,299 4.03 % 1,727,009 15,298 3.55 % Time deposits 898,878 11,271 5.04 % 801,734 9,973 4.99 % 573,095 6,102 4.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,813,750 28,216 4.03 % 2,718,029 26,932 3.97 % 2,597,338 21,937 3.39 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 240,000 2,247 3.77 % 241,319 2,229 3.71 % 135,922 1,382 4.08 % Subordinated debentures 36,360 555 6.14 % 36,333 557 6.15 % 36,251 542 6.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,090,110 31,018 4.04 % 2,995,681 29,718 3.98 % 2,769,511 23,861 3.46 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 731,843



707,890



771,388



Shareholders' equity 316,853



314,551



301,299



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,138,806



$4,018,122



$3,842,198



Net interest spread



1.08 %



1.05 %



1.19 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$19,541 1.98 %

$18,658 1.94 %

$18,850 2.05 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

13



13



25

Net interest income

$19,528



$18,645



$18,825

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]



Net interest income was $19.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, an $883 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024, driven by a $2.2 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by a $96.6 million increase in average federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposit balances, combined with a higher yield on our loan portfolio. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 1.98% for the second quarter of 2024, a four-basis point increase from 1.94% for the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the yield on our loan portfolio increased by nine-basis points, while the cost of our interest-bearing deposits increased by only six-basis points, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, resulting in an increase in net interest margin for the period. In addition, our non-interest bearing deposits increased 6.94%, on an annualized basis, during the second quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited





Ending Balance



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (in thousands, except per share data)

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents:











Cash and due from banks $ 21,567 13,925 28,020 17,395 24,742 Federal funds sold

164,432 144,595 119,349 127,714 170,145 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

8,828 8,789 8,801 7,283 10,183 Total cash and cash equivalents

194,827 167,309 156,170 152,392 205,070 Investment securities:











Investment securities available for sale

121,353 125,996 134,702 144,035 91,548 Other investments

18,653 18,499 19,939 19,600 12,550 Total investment securities

140,006 144,495 154,641 163,635 104,098 Mortgage loans held for sale

14,759 11,842 7,194 7,117 15,781 Loans (5)

3,622,521 3,643,766 3,602,627 3,553,632 3,537,616 Less allowance for credit losses

(40,157) (40,441) (40,682) (41,131) (41,105) Loans, net

3,582,364 3,603,325 3,561,945 3,512,501 3,496,511 Bank owned life insurance

53,263 52,878 52,501 52,140 51,791 Property and equipment, net

91,533 93,007 94,301 95,743 96,964 Deferred income taxes

12,339 12,321 12,200 13,078 12,356 Other assets

20,758 20,527 16,837 23,351 19,536 Total assets $ 4,109,849 4,105,704 4,055,789 4,019,957 4,002,107 Liabilities











Deposits $ 3,459,869 3,460,681 3,379,564 3,347,771 3,433,018 FHLB Advances

240,000 240,000 275,000 275,000 180,000 Subordinated debentures

36,376 36,349 36,322 36,295 36,268 Other liabilities

54,856 53,418 52,436 56,993 51,307 Total liabilities

3,791,101 3,790,448 3,743,322 3,716,059 3,700,593 Shareholders' equity











Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

- - - - - Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized

82 82 81 81 81 Nonvested restricted stock

(4,710) (5,257) (3,596) (4,065) (4,051) Additional paid-in capital

124,174 124,159 121,777 121,757 120,912 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,866) (11,797) (11,342) (15,255) (12,710) Retained earnings

211,068 208,069 205,547 201,380 197,282 Total shareholders' equity

318,748 315,256 312,467 303,898 301,514 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,109,849 4,105,704 4,055,789 4,019,957 4,002,107 Common Stock











Book value per common share $ 39.09 38.65 38.63 37.57 37.42 Stock price:











High

30.36 38.71 37.15 30.18 31.34 Low

25.70 29.80 25.16 24.22 21.33 Period end

29.24 31.76 37.10 26.94 24.75 Common shares outstanding

8,155 8,156 8,088 8,089 8,058 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonperforming Assets











Commercial











Non-owner occupied RE $ 7,949 1,410 1,423 1,615 754 Commercial business

829 488 319 404 137 Consumer











Real estate

1,875 1,380 985 1,228 1,053 Home equity

565 367 1,236 1,068 1,072 Other

- 1 - - - Total nonaccrual loans

11,218 3,646 3,963 4,315 3,016 Other real estate owned

- - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 11,218 3,646 3,963 4,315 3,016 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:











Total assets

0.27 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Total loans

0.31 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.22 % 3.99 % 4.25 % 4.72 % 4.68 %



Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses











Balance, beginning of period $ 40,441 40,682 41,131 41,105 40,435 Loans charged-off

(1,049) (424) (119) (42) (440) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

15 183 310 168 15 Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(1,034) (241) 191 126 (425) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

750 - (640) (100) 1,095 Balance, end of period $ 40,157 40,441 40,682 41,131 41,105 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.11 % 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

357.95 % 1,109.13 % 1,026.58 % 953.25 % 1,363.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.11 % 0.03 % (0.02 %) (0.01 %) 0.05 %

Total nonperforming assets increased by $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, and represented 0.27% of total assets, an increase compared to 0.09% for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was driven by four new relationships, totaling $8.0 million, placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2024, with one commercial relationship totaling $6.9 million related to the assisted living industry. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans, compared to $40.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans at March 31, 2024. We had net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.11% annualized, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $241 thousand, or 0.03% annualized, for the first quarter of 2024. We recorded a $750 thousand provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2024, compared to no provision related to the loan portfolio for the first quarter of 2024.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial











Owner occupied RE $ 642,008 631,047 631,657 637,038 613,874 Non-owner occupied RE

917,034 944,530 942,529 937,749 951,536 Construction

144,968 157,464 150,680 119,629 115,798 Business

527,017 520,073 500,161 500,253 511,719 Total commercial loans

2,231,027 2,253,114 2,225,027 2,194,669 2,192,927 Consumer











Real estate

1,126,155 1,101,573 1,082,429 1,074,679 1,047,904 Home equity

189,294 184,691 183,004 180,856 185,584 Construction

32,936 53,216 63,348 54,210 61,044 Other

43,109 51,172 48,819 49,218 50,157 Total consumer loans

1,391,494 1,390,652 1,377,600 1,358,963 1,344,689 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

3,622,521 3,643,766 3,602,627 3,553,632 3,537,616 Less—allowance for credit losses

(40,157) (40,441) (40,682) (41,131) (41,105) Total loans, net $ 3,582,364 3,603,325 3,561,945 3,512,501 3,496,511

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited







Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Non-interest bearing $ 683,291 671,708 674,167 675,409 698,084 Interest bearing:











NOW accounts

293,875 293,064 310,218 306,667 308,762 Money market accounts

1,562,786 1,603,796 1,605,278 1,685,736 1,692,900 Savings

28,739 32,248 31,669 34,737 36,243 Time, less than $250,000

219,532 206,657 190,167 125,506 114,691 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

671,646 653,208 568,065 519,716 582,338 Total deposits $ 3,459,869 3,460,681 3,379,564 3,347,771 3,433,018

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis. (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $671,646,000. (7) June 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary. (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets. (10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

