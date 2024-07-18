Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2024

News provided by

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 18, 2024, 07:15 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

"We reported solid performance in the second quarter with improved profitability across all measures. Loans and core deposits were modestly down, as expected, as we continue to focus on disciplined pricing on both sides of the balance sheet. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was excellent, which reflects the strength of our team. We are expanding profitable client relationships by delivering a unique, authentic service experience. Economic conditions across all our markets remain positive, but we are constantly aware of the broader environment and remain diligent and conservative. Our focus on building a strong, high-quality balance sheet with measured, deliberate growth has been paying off in our financial results," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are balancing our objective of delivering high performance today with our patience in building an even stronger company for the future. Part of this effort is attracting high-quality talent to our Southern First team and we did just that this quarter with the addition of Chris Zych as Chief Financial Officer. Chris's depth of experience and success in banking over the years will be an asset to us."

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $3.0 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.37 for Q2 2024
  • Total loans were $3.6 billion at Q2 2024, a decrease of $21.2 million, or 2.35% annualized, from Q1 2024
  • Total deposits were $3.5 billion at Q2 2024, a decrease of $812 thousand, or 0.09% annualized, from Q1 2024
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% and past due loans to total loans were 0.30% at Q2 2024
  • Net interest margin was 1.98% for Q2 2024, compared to 1.94% for Q1 2024
  • Book value per common share increased to $39.09 at Q2 2024

Quarter Ended


June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):





Net income available to common shareholders

$

2,999

2,522

4,167

4,098

2,458

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.37

0.31

0.51

0.51

0.31

Total revenue(1)

23,051

21,309

21,390

22,094

21,561

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


1.98 %

1.94 %

1.92 %

1.97 %

2.05 %

Return on average assets(3)

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.40 %

0.40 %

0.26 %

Return on average equity(3)

3.81 %

3.22 %

5.39 %

5.35 %

3.27 %

Efficiency ratio(4)

80.87 %

84.94 %

79.61 %

78.31 %

80.67 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.81 %

1.81 %

1.64 %

1.69 %

1.82 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):





Total loans(5)

$

3,622,521

3,643,766

3,602,627

3,553,632

3,537,616

Total deposits

3,459,869

3,460,681

3,379,564

3,347,771

3,433,018

Core deposits(6)

2,788,223

2,807,473

2,811,499

2,866,574

2,880,507

Total assets

4,109,849

4,105,704

4,055,789

4,019,957

4,002,107

Book value per common share

39.09

38.65

38.63

37.57

37.42

Loans to deposits

104.70 %

105.29 %

106.60 %

106.15 %

103.05 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):





Total risk-based capital ratio


12.77 %

12.59 %

12.57 %

12.56 %

12.40 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


10.80 %

10.63 %

10.60 %

10.58 %

10.42 %

Leverage ratio


8.27 %

8.44 %

8.14 %

8.17 %

8.48 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

10.39 %

10.22 %

10.19 %

10.17 %

10.00 %

Tangible common equity(9)

7.76 %

7.68 %

7.70 %

7.56 %

7.53 %

Asset Quality Ratios:





Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.27 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.22 %

3.99 %

4.25 %

4.72 %

4.68 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.13 %

0.07 %

Net charge-offs/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.07 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

357.95 %

1,109.13 %

1,026.58 %

953.25 %

1,363.11 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Quarter Ended


Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Interest income





Loans

$

46,545

45,605

44,758

43,542

41,089

Investment securities

1,418

1,478

1,674

1,470

706

Federal funds sold

2,583

1,280

2,703

2,435

891

  Total interest income

50,546

48,363

49,135

47,447

42,686

Interest expense





Deposits

28,216

26,932

27,127

25,130

25,937

Borrowings

2,802

2,786

2,948

2,972

1,924

  Total interest expense


31,018

29,718

30,075

28,102

23,861

Net interest income


19,528

18,645

19,060

19,345

18,825

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


500

(175)

(975)

(500)

910

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

19,028

18,820

20,035

19,845

17,915

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income

1,923

1,164

868

1,208

1,337

Service fees on deposit accounts

423

387

371

356

331

ATM and debit card income

587

544

565

588

536

Income from bank owned life insurance

384

377

361

349

338

Other income

206

192

165

248

194

  Total noninterest income

3,523

2,664

2,330

2,749

2,736

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits

11,290

10,857

9,401

10,231

10,287

Occupancy

2,552

2,557

2,718

2,562

2,518

Outside service and data processing costs

1,962

1,846

2,000

1,744

1,705

Insurance

965

955

937

1,243

897

Professional fees

582

618

581

504

751

Marketing

389

369

364

293

335

Other

903

898

1,027

725

900

  Total noninterest expenses

18,643

18,100

17,028

17,302

17,393

Income before provision for income taxes

3,908

3,384

5,337

5,293

3,258

Income tax expense

909

862

1,170

1,195

800

Net income available to common shareholders

$

2,999

2,522

4,167

4,098

2,458







Earnings per common share – Basic

$

0.37

0.31

0.51

0.51

0.31

Earnings per common share – Diluted

0.37

0.31

0.51

0.51

0.31

Basic weighted average common shares

8,126

8,110

8,056

8,053

8,051

Diluted weighted average common shares

8,141

8,142

8,080

8,072

8,069

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, a $477 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024 and a $541 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2023.  Net interest income increased $883 thousand during the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and increased $703 thousand, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by additional interest income on our interest-earning assets.     

The provision for credit losses was $500 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a reversal of $175 thousand during the first quarter of 2024.  The second quarter provision for credit losses includes a $750 thousand provision related to the loan portfolio which was driven by an increase in the level of charge-offs we experienced during the quarter, combined with an increase in the specific reserve on individually assessed loans. In addition, the provision for credit losses includes a $250 thousand reversal in the provision for unfunded commitments due to a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments at June 30, 2024. 

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.6 million, a $543 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits expense as well as an increase in outside service and data processing costs. The increase in compensation and benefits expenses was due primarily to an increase in salaries and commissions expense, while the increase in outside service and data processing costs was driven by an increase in software licensing and maintenance costs.

Our effective tax rate was 23.3% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The lower tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily related to the effect of equity compensation transactions during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March  31, 2024

June 30, 2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     186,584

$     2,583

5.57 %

$     89,969

$     1,280

5.71 %

$     71,004

$      891

5.03 %

  Investment securities, taxable

133,507

1,376

4.15 %

137,271

1,436

4.20 %

93,922

623

2.66 %

  Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

8,027

55

2.73 %

8,097

55

2.70 %

10,200

108

4.24 %

  Loans(10)

3,645,595

46,545

5.14 %

3,622,972

45,605

5.05 %

3,511,225

41,089

4.69 %

    Total interest-earning assets

3,973,713

50,559

5.12 %

3,858,309

48,376

5.03 %

3,686,351

42,711

4.65 %

  Noninterest-earning assets

165,093

159,813

155,847

    Total assets

$4,138,806

$4,018,122

$3,842,198

Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$   302,881

621

0.82 %

$   295,774

660

0.90 %

$   297,234

537

0.72 %

Savings & money market

1,611,991

16,324

4.07 %

1,620,521

16,299

4.03 %

1,727,009

15,298

3.55 %

Time deposits

898,878

11,271

5.04 %

801,734

9,973

4.99 %

573,095

6,102

4.27 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,813,750

28,216

4.03 %

2,718,029

26,932

3.97 %

2,597,338

21,937

3.39 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

240,000

2,247

3.77 %

241,319

2,229

3.71 %

135,922

1,382

4.08 %

Subordinated debentures

36,360

555

6.14 %

36,333

557

6.15 %

36,251

542

6.00 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,090,110

31,018

4.04 %

2,995,681

29,718

3.98 %

2,769,511

23,861

3.46 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

731,843

707,890

771,388

Shareholders' equity

316,853

314,551

301,299

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$4,138,806

$4,018,122

$3,842,198

Net interest spread

1.08 %

1.05 %

1.19 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$19,541

1.98 %

$18,658

1.94 %

$18,850

2.05 %

Less:  tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

13

13

25

Net interest income

$19,528

$18,645

$18,825

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $19.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, an $883 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024, driven by a $2.2 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by a $96.6 million increase in average federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposit balances, combined with a higher yield on our loan portfolio. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 1.98% for the second quarter of 2024, a four-basis point increase from 1.94% for the first quarter of 2024.  During the second quarter of 2024, the yield on our loan portfolio increased by nine-basis points, while the cost of our interest-bearing deposits increased by only six-basis points, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, resulting in an increase in net interest margin for the period.  In addition, our non-interest bearing deposits increased 6.94%, on an annualized basis, during the second quarter of 2024. 

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited



Ending Balance


June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





  Cash and due from banks

$

21,567

13,925

28,020

17,395

24,742

  Federal funds sold

164,432

144,595

119,349

127,714

170,145

  Interest-bearing deposits with banks

8,828

8,789

8,801

7,283

10,183

    Total cash and cash equivalents

194,827

167,309

156,170

152,392

205,070

Investment securities:





  Investment securities available for sale

121,353

125,996

134,702

144,035

91,548

  Other investments

18,653

18,499

19,939

19,600

12,550

    Total investment securities

140,006

144,495

154,641

163,635

104,098

Mortgage loans held for sale

14,759

11,842

7,194

7,117

15,781

Loans (5)

3,622,521

3,643,766

3,602,627

3,553,632

3,537,616

Less allowance for credit losses


(40,157)

(40,441)

(40,682)

(41,131)

(41,105)

    Loans, net

3,582,364

3,603,325

3,561,945

3,512,501

3,496,511

Bank owned life insurance

53,263

52,878

52,501

52,140

51,791

Property and equipment, net

91,533

93,007

94,301

95,743

96,964

Deferred income taxes

12,339

12,321

12,200

13,078

12,356

Other assets

20,758

20,527

16,837

23,351

19,536

    Total assets

$

4,109,849

4,105,704

4,055,789

4,019,957

4,002,107

Liabilities





Deposits

$

3,459,869

3,460,681

3,379,564

3,347,771

3,433,018

FHLB Advances

240,000

240,000

275,000

275,000

180,000

Subordinated debentures


36,376

36,349

36,322

36,295

36,268

Other liabilities

54,856

53,418

52,436

56,993

51,307

    Total liabilities

3,791,101

3,790,448

3,743,322

3,716,059

3,700,593

Shareholders' equity





Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

-

-

-

-

-

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized

82

82

81

81

81

Nonvested restricted stock

(4,710)

(5,257)

(3,596)

(4,065)

(4,051)

Additional paid-in capital

124,174

124,159

121,777

121,757

120,912

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,866)

(11,797)

(11,342)

(15,255)

(12,710)

Retained earnings

211,068

208,069

205,547

201,380

197,282

    Total shareholders' equity

318,748

315,256

312,467

303,898

301,514

    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,109,849

4,105,704

4,055,789

4,019,957

4,002,107

Common Stock





Book value per common share

$

39.09

38.65

38.63

37.57

37.42

Stock price:





  High

30.36

38.71

37.15

30.18

31.34

  Low

25.70

29.80

25.16

24.22

21.33

  Period end

29.24

31.76

37.10

26.94

24.75

Common shares outstanding

8,155

8,156

8,088

8,089

8,058

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended


June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Nonperforming Assets





Commercial





  Non-owner occupied RE

$

7,949

1,410

1,423

1,615

754

  Commercial business

829

488

319

404

137

Consumer





  Real estate

1,875

1,380

985

1,228

1,053

  Home equity

565

367

1,236

1,068

1,072

  Other

-

1

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

11,218

3,646

3,963

4,315

3,016

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

11,218

3,646

3,963

4,315

3,016

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:





  Total assets

0.27 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

  Total loans

0.31 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.09 %

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.22 %

3.99 %

4.25 %

4.72 %

4.68 %


Quarter Ended


June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Allowance for Credit Losses





Balance, beginning of period

$

40,441

40,682

41,131

41,105

40,435

Loans charged-off

(1,049)

(424)

(119)

(42)

(440)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

15

183

310

168

15

  Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(1,034)

(241)

191

126

(425)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

750

-

(640)

(100)

1,095

Balance, end of period

$

40,157

40,441

40,682

41,131

41,105

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

357.95 %

1,109.13 %

1,026.58 %

953.25 %

1,363.11 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.11 %

0.03 %

(0.02 %)

(0.01 %)

0.05 %

Total nonperforming assets increased by $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, and represented 0.27% of total assets, an increase compared to 0.09% for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was driven by four new relationships, totaling $8.0 million, placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2024, with one commercial relationship totaling $6.9 million related to the assisted living industry. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans, compared to $40.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans at March 31, 2024. We had net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.11% annualized, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $241 thousand, or 0.03% annualized, for the first quarter of 2024. We recorded a $750 thousand provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2024, compared to no provision related to the loan portfolio for the first quarter of 2024.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited



Quarter Ended


June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Commercial





Owner occupied RE

$

642,008

631,047

631,657

637,038

613,874

Non-owner occupied RE

917,034

944,530

942,529

937,749

951,536

Construction

144,968

157,464

150,680

119,629

115,798

Business

527,017

520,073

500,161

500,253

511,719

Total commercial loans

2,231,027

2,253,114

2,225,027

2,194,669

2,192,927

Consumer





Real estate

1,126,155

1,101,573

1,082,429

1,074,679

1,047,904

Home equity


189,294

184,691

183,004

180,856

185,584

Construction

32,936

53,216

63,348

54,210

61,044

Other

43,109

51,172

48,819

49,218

50,157

Total consumer loans

1,391,494

1,390,652

1,377,600

1,358,963

1,344,689

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees    


3,622,521

3,643,766

3,602,627

3,553,632

3,537,616

Less—allowance for credit losses

(40,157)

(40,441)

(40,682)

(41,131)

(41,105)

Total loans, net

$

3,582,364

3,603,325

3,561,945

3,512,501

3,496,511

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited



Quarter Ended


June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Non-interest bearing

$

683,291

671,708

674,167

675,409

698,084

Interest bearing:





   NOW accounts

293,875

293,064

310,218

306,667

308,762

   Money market accounts

1,562,786

1,603,796

1,605,278

1,685,736

1,692,900

   Savings

28,739

32,248

31,669

34,737

36,243

   Time, less than $250,000

219,532

206,657

190,167

125,506

114,691

   Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

671,646

653,208

568,065

519,716

582,338

Total deposits

$

3,459,869

3,460,681

3,379,564

3,347,771

3,433,018

Footnotes to tables:

 (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

 (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

 (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

 (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $671,646,000.

 (7) June 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary.

 (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

 (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina.  The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina.  Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST."  More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "future, "target," "continue," "lasting," "building," and "project," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the Presidential election on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines.  Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER  864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

SOUTHERN FIRST APPOINTS CHRIS ZYCH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SOUTHERN FIRST APPOINTS CHRIS ZYCH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Zych as...
Southern First Reports Results for First Quarter 2024

Southern First Reports Results for First Quarter 2024

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics