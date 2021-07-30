Southern Florida NOW Has Better Indian Food than London - Bombay Darbar

MIAMI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals bring people together and Bombay Darbar embraces this to ensure success in their business but also feels a responsibility to have a positive social impact on their communities. 2020 will never be forgotten and the there are residual effects that filter down to families preparing for the school year. Touched by the stories of courage, resilience, and how communities supported each the Bombay Darbar Team will be donating money to the Lotus House for back to school supplies.

The other piece is bringing good food to their community to encourage families to create special moments. The restaurants draw from their Indian Heritage to bring meal options for everyone vegan, vegetarian, and the foodies. No one is left out at Bombay Darbar restaurants. The triumphalist claim has been overheard that Bombay Darbar can go toe to or tawa to tawa with Delhi and Mumbai!

Ken Klein of QKapital Group had been searching for vegan restaurants when he found his longtime favorite Bombay Darbar – "The plant-based cuisine is exceptional with well labeled vegan options on the menu. The samosas, and chana masala are not to be missed."

Brining Indian Culture to Southern Florida is the mission. The chef's respect the various Indian food traditions. The menu is refined and adapted to bring the classic Indian cuisine with a modern culinary twist to the patrons.

Recently, Bombay Darbar launched a very popular Bollywood Night and family Sunday Brunch at their Las Olas location situated in a prime bustling location.

The Bollywood night has sparked enthusiasm to embrace the glamour of a night out in India. People loved venturing off on an exotic adventure with signature cocktails and dance the night away to retro and modern Indian beats.

The Sunday Brunch 12-4pm is a smashing success people are raving about how Bombay Darbar is the jewel of Las Olas for families to celebrate, friends to gather, and best of all make lasting memories made each Sunday!

Ft Lauderdale Location - 1521 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Coconut Grove Location - 2901 Florida Ave, Miami, FL 33133

Website www.bombaydarbar.com

