SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS WORKERS IN FLORIDA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers in Lakeland, Fla., Secure Representation with Local 79

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 25 workers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Lakeland, Fla., have overwhelmingly voted to join Teamsters Local 79. The sanitation, inventory control, salvage, and day yard trailer jockeys organized for increased wages, improved benefits, and job protections.

"Congratulations to these workers on becoming Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "They saw the Teamsters difference when their colleagues ratified their contract and knew they deserved the same. We look forward to supporting them as they negotiate a fair first contract."

"These workers know that through collective action comes a stronger voice," said Brian A. Rothman, President of Local 79. "They were inspired by what the warehouse was able to gain and want the same respect for themselves. We are with them every step of the way as they negotiate a better future at the bargaining table."

These workers join their 270 warehouse colleagues at the Lakeland facility who joined Local 79 in December 2024 and ratified their first collective bargaining agreement in July 2025.

"We saw what the folks in the warehouse were able to gain through Teamsters representation and wanted that for ourselves," Curtis McCoy, a steward at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "Joining the Teamsters gives us the power to fight for better wages and a better life for our families."

Teamsters Local 79 has been representing members and negotiating contracts in southwest Florida since 1936. Local 79 represents about 40 companies, at nearly 100 different locations. For more information go to teamsterslocal79.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 79