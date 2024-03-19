SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

New Mexico Workers at Wine and Liquor Distributor Unite for Strong Voice on the Job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine and liquor distribution workers at Southern Glazer's have joined Teamsters Local 492 in Albuquerque, N.M. The 45 warehouse workers, drivers, loaders, hostlers, and yard jockeys united to raise a stronger voice and address years of concerns on the job.

"We heard about the improvements other workers at the company were making by becoming Teamsters, and we wanted in," said Michael Landis, a nine-year warehouse worker at Southern Glazer's. "This campaign was all about securing our voice and making sure management listened to us."

Landis and his co-workers are seeking higher wages, improved health care benefits, entry into the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust, better working conditions, and respect.

"We congratulate all the workers at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Their hard work and commitment led to this victory," said Andrew L. Palmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 492. "We are eager to sit down with the company to negotiate a contract that addresses our new members' needs and concerns."

With the help of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference, Local 492 negotiated a card-check agreement with the company. On March 16, the workers' union authorization cards were counted, and the company formally recognized Local 492 as the bargaining representative for the group.

"When workers come together to demand respect with a collective union voice, they protect themselves and raise standards throughout the entire industry," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "The Conference looks forward to building on this win to organize more members in the months ahead."

