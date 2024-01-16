Southern Home Services Acquires ACE Solves It All, Marking the Company's Third Acquisition in the Orlando Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, renowned operator of top tier home service companies, is excited to announce the acquisition of ACE Solves It All. Providing plumbing, HVAC and electrical services, ACE Solves It All (ACE) excels in the greater Orlando home services market.

"We are thrilled to welcome ACE Solves It All into the Southern Home Services family," said Bryan Benak, CEO of Southern Home Services. "Throughout their 30-years of service to the Orlando and Kissimmee communities, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to unparalleled customer service and professionalism."

ACE has built a stellar reputation by offering whole-home services and delivering high-quality solutions to its residential clientele. The acquisition of ACE aligns perfectly with Southern Home Services' mission and vision of providing superior customer service and becoming the go-to provider of comfort, safety, and energy solutions for homeowners and small businesses.

Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Being local to Orlando, we have long admired ACE's reputation for excellence and are happy to have their team join Southern. Our home office support staff will assist the company in achieving their growth objectives while preserving their local identity. We plan on enhancing the operation of the business while maintaining unparalleled customer support."

As Southern Home Services transitions ACE into its fold, the focus remains on preserving the strong reputation and customer satisfaction that they have built over the last 30 years. By combining resources and expertise, Southern Home Services aims to further elevate the customer experience and build lasting relationships with homeowners in the area.

"While it is hard to hand over the reins of a company you've built from the ground, I know that it is in capable hands with the crew at Southern Home Services," says Charles Depari Jr., 30-year owner of ACE Solves It All. "I know Southern will be able to take the operation to the next level and look forward to watching their successes in the coming years."

Under the terms of the agreement, ACE Solves It All will continue to operate under its current name and branding, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and partners. Southern Home Services remains committed to retaining all current employees, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the company's success.

About Southern Home Services
Southern Home Services, a trusted provider of comprehensive heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services across the United States, has been enhancing home comfort and safety since 2016. Our certified professionals deliver quality solutions with exceptional customer service, upholding our core values of trust, integrity, and southern charm. We are dedicated to ensuring your home systems operate smoothly, offering reliability and peace of mind in every season. For more information, visit www.southernhomeservices.com.

