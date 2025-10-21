Southern Home Services Expands Texas Footprint with Acquisition of Nick's Plumbing & Air Conditioning in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, a leading residential trade service consolidator, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nick's Plumbing & Air Conditioning, a trusted provider of plumbing, heating and air conditioning services in the greater Houston market. This strategic acquisition marks Southern's fourth location in Texas, strengthening its presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing home services markets in the United States.

From L to R: Harry Gellar, Southern Home Services CHRO; Drew Poskon, Southern Home Services COO; Bryan Benak, Southern Home Services CEO; Richard Saad, Nick's Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Heating; John Eccles, Nick's Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Heating

"Nick's Plumbing & Air Conditioning is a fantastic brand and we are excited to welcome them to the Southern family," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer for Southern Home Services. "With a large population, high humidity and high summer temperatures, Houston is one of the largest, most dynamic markets in America. This partnership positions us to continue our mission of delivering exceptional plumbing and air conditioning services to even more homeowners across the lower Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets."

Owner Richard Saad shared his excitement for the next chapter: "Joining forces with Southern Home Services is an exciting step forward for our team and our customers. Southern's resources, expertise, and commitment to excellence will allow us to continue delivering the high-quality service that Houston homeowners have trusted for years while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation."

As Southern Home Services integrates Nick's Plumbing & Air Conditioning into its growing network of brands, the focus will remain on preserving the company's strong local reputation and providing a seamless experience for customers and employees alike. Nick's will continue to operate under its current name, ensuring continuity of service and culture.

For more information about Southern Home Services and its expanded offerings, please visit https://www.southernhomeservices.com/acquisitions/.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services, a trusted provider of comprehensive heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services across the United States, has been enhancing home comfort and safety since 2016. Our certified professionals deliver quality solutions with exceptional customer service, upholding our core values of trust, integrity, and southern charm. We are dedicated to ensuring your home systems operate smoothly, offering reliability and peace of mind in every season. For more information, visit www.southernhomeservices.com .

