Southern Illinois commercial property owners encouraged to apply for preservation grant funding from Landmarks Illinois & Banterra Bank by July 1

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners of historic buildings in Southern Illinois commercial areas are encouraged to apply for funding through the Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant Program. Grant applications for the next round of funding through the program are due July 1 and can be submitted online.

Landmarks Illinois and Banterra Bank representatives will present Jamie and Shannon Green with their grant check on Friday, May 5 at 1 p.m. in front of their commercial building at 1330 Walnut St. in Murphysboro. The Greens are restoring the historic property with funding from the Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant Program.

The grant program provides monetary assistance to commercial property owners, nonprofit organizations or governmental bodies working to preserve or rehabilitate historic structures in downtowns and other commercial corridors of Southern Illinois to support economic development. Projects should be located in the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development Southern Region, which contains the Illinois counties of Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Grants through the program are awarded on a matching basis and range from $500 to $2,500, each based on project need. Visit our website to learn more about the grant program, to read detailed grant guidelines and to submit an application.

Past grant recipients & upcoming check presentation events

Since launching in 2022, the Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant Program has helped fund preservation projects in Elizabethtown, Golconda, Murphysboro and Sesser.

Representatives from Landmarks Illinois and Banterra Bank will be in Murphysboro and Golconda Friday, May 5 for grant check presentation events. Jamie and Shannon Green, owners of a commercial property at 1330 Walnut St. in Murphysboro, will be presented with their check at 1 pm at their historic building, which is home to local businesses White House Salon and Yoga on the Block.

Anthony and Beth Eckert, who own the Riverview Mansion Hotel in Golconda, will be presented with their check at 3:30 p.m. at their historic property, an 1894 Victorian-style home that was converted into a hotel in the 1920s.

Members of the public and press are welcome to attend the grant check presentations. Learn more about past grant recipients at our website here.

About Banterra Bank

Banterra Bank began as a single bank in Ridgway, Illinois in July of 1975. Today, Banterra has $3 billion in assets and is ranked in the Top Ten Percent of U.S. Charter Banks and Top Five Percent for Illinois Charter Banks by asset size. Banterra has more than 40 locations in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Utah, as well as a specialty lending division that serves customers nationwide. For more information, call 866-BANTERRA (226-8377) or go to www.banterra.bank.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

