Southern Illinois Dermatology Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Southern Illinois Dermatology cybersecurity incident

HERRIN, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Southern Illinois Dermatology data breach. Southern Illinois Dermatology discovered an unauthorized access to its computer network on or about November 28, 2025.

What Happened

On or about November 28, 2025, Southern Illinois Dermatology learned that an unauthorized third party had gained access to its computer network. Certain personal information stored on their systems may have been compromised.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data may include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, telephone numbers, email addresses, person numbers, and medical record numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Southern Illinois Dermatology may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Southern Illinois Dermatology breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Southern Illinois Dermatology incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Southern Illinois Dermatology

Southern Illinois Dermatology is a privately owned clinic offering medical, cosmetic, and advanced skin treatments since 1996.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP