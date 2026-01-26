Southern Legacy of Life Announces Landmark Year in Organ and Tissue Donation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Legacy of Life (formerly ARORA) announced an extraordinary year exceeding its organ and tissue donation goals for 2025. This was achieved amid changing healthcare dynamics and declining donor registrations across the country.

"Every year, our team commits to saving as many lives as possible through organ and tissue donation, and once again we've exceeded that goal making this our second-best year ever," said SLL's President and CEO Mark Tudor. "The generosity of Arkansans continues to make a lifesaving impact across the country."

Throughout 2025, Southern Legacy of Life facilitated gifts from:

174 organ donors that led to 437 organ transplants.

organ donors that led to transplants. 859 tissue donors which has the potential to impact thousands of lives.

tissue donors which has the potential to impact thousands of lives. 435 ocular donors restoring sight to 870 people in Arkansas, the nation and around the world.

donors restoring sight to in Arkansas, the nation and around the world. 271 mothers donated birth tissue post-delivery.

"As a donor dad, I'm inspired by the SLL team's dedication to our mission," Tudor continues. "Our staff works nonstop with our hospital partners, first responders, medical examiners, funeral professionals and volunteers to fulfill our mission of restoring lives."

By surpassing its annual goal, SLL delivered hope to families across Arkansas and surrounding areas while strengthening clinical performance, improving hospital collaboration and expanding community partnerships. Across the nation, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, including approximately 350 individuals in Arkansas.

About Southern Legacy of Life

Southern Legacy of Life, formerly known as the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA), is the federally designated organ procurement organization serving 64 of Arkansas's 75 counties. Headquartered in Little Rock, the organization works in close partnership with hospitals, donor families, and transplant centers to coordinate the recovery of life-saving organs, eyes, and tissues. Guided by its mission to connect people through the gift of life, Southern Legacy of Life is dedicated to honoring donors, offering hope to recipients, and empowering communities through education and awareness. To learn more about their lifesaving work, visit WeRestoreLives.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram @SouthernLegacyofLife, on X @DonateLifeAR and TikTok @SouthernLegacyofLife.

SOURCE Southern Legacy of Life