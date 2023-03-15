Southern Linc names Rich Wiltfang 2022 Dealer of the Year

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Linc, the wireless subsidiary of Southern Company (SO) has named Rich Wiltfang of Brunswick, Georgia, the 2022 Dealer of the Year. Wiltfang was the top sales generator of Southern Linc's independent dealer network.

"We are delighted to recognize Rich for his outstanding sales performance for our company," stated Southern Linc Sales and Marketing Director David Keith. "He has been an important part of our company's success for many years," he continued.

Rich Wiltfang has been named Southern Linc's 2022 Dealer of the Year. Wiltfang (center) is pictured with Southern Linc CEO Carmine Reppucci (left) and former CEO Tami Barron (right) at the company's recent sales summit.

Earlier this month, Wiltfang celebrated his 20th year selling Southern Linc. He has lived in the Golden Isles of Georgia for more than 40 years and named his business "Somebody Call Me" because it was catchy, and it makes people laugh. "Develop yourself, get work done, and most of all have fun," Wiltfang shared when asked about this approach to successful selling.

Wiltfang was recognized at Southern Linc's recent 2023 Sales Summit in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He will accompany other high-achieving salespeople on a trip to The Grand Cayman Islands to celebrate their 2022 sales success as well.

For more than 20 years, Southern Linc has been the wireless network provider built from the ground up for utilities, government and business. The company's CriticalLinc™ 4G Advanced LTE network provides over-the air encryption from devices to our towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers. This highly reliable network serves 122,000 square miles of Georgia, Alabama and Southeast Mississippi.

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wireless communications company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Southern Linc delivers highly reliable, highly secure wireless voice and data services via the CriticalLinc™ 4G LTE Advanced network to Southern Company electric utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. The CriticalLinc network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers. This mission-critical network design conveys a suite of LTE services that will support the most critical business processes.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving nine million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network, and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience, and sustainability, we are taking action to meet our customers' and communities' needs while advancing our commitment to net zero emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Linc