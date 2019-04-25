Southern Living Announces 2019 Idea House To Be Located In Amelia Island, Florida

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's Southern Living today announced that Amelia Island, Florida, will be the location of its 2019 Idea House. This year's home, which is designed to provide creative ideas and inspiration for prospective and current homeowners, will be open for public tours from June 8 through December 8. It will also be featured in the August issue of Southern Living magazine, available on newsstands July 19.

"There is no Southern Living franchise more eagerly anticipated than our annual Idea House," says Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief, Southern Living. "We bring together some of the South's top designers, architects, builders and landscapers, and we create an idyllic house that inspires our readers with design and decorating ideas they can steal for themselves. Tucked in a stand of oak trees and palmettos on the Intracoastal Waterway, this year's house is a stunner."

Each year Southern Living selects an Idea House location, and the brand has been building them in cities across the South for nearly 30 years. This year's home is a new build on the secluded Crane Island, a 113-home master planned community located on Amelia Island's western edge about 5 miles south of historic Fernandina Beach. The home's distinct Southern design mixes Lowcountry style with historic Fernandina Beach architecture designed to encourage indoor/outdoor living with 1,400 square feet of porches.

Heather Chadduck Hillegas, Southern Living's former Style Director and now of Heather Chadduck Interiors & Textiles, is managing the design. Architects Jim Strickland and Clay Rokicki of Historical Concepts, which has mastered the art of designing the "new old" Southern home, are overseeing the home's architecture. The finished house plans, Crane Island River House, Plan #2010, will be available for purchase online at Houseplans.SouthernLiving.com. The build is managed by Matt Roberts, Chris Wood and Matt Birdwell of Riverside Homes and developed by Jack Healan Jr., Jack Healan III and John Hillman of Crane Island. The landscape design is by Don Hooten of Hooten Land Design, Inc.

"We are excited to be partnering with such a talented team for this year's Idea House in Crane Island," says Deirdre Finnegan, Publisher, Southern Living. "The Idea House provides countless ideas and inspiration for visitors and readers from decorating to unique architecture details."

There are currently 12 sponsors of the 2019 Idea House whose products will be included in the home: Birch Lane, Carolina Lanterns & Lighting, Circa Lighting, Clarkson Lighting, Clopay®, James Hardie® Building Products, Marvin®, Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living Plant Collection, SunSetter Products, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Zuri® Premium Decking.

The 2019 Idea House will be open June 8 through December 8. There will be a $20 entrance fee with a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales going to the Amelia Island Museum of History. Anticipated hours are Wednesdays–Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and Sundays, 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. For additional information, click here.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Reaching more than 23 million people each month, Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile and event platforms. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

