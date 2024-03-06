SOUTHERN LIVING ANNOUNCES 2024 SOUTH'S BEST AWARDS

TOP SOUTHERN CITIES, NEW RESTAURANTS, BARBECUE JOINTS, TRAVEL STOPS, AND MORE REVEALED

COVER STARS MATTHEW AND CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY SHARE THEIR LOVE OF TEXAS AND A TASTE OF THEIR NEW TEQUILA

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Living announces the winners of its eighth annual South's Best Awards, recognizing readers' favorite Southern destinations and experiences. For the eighth year in a row, Charleston, South Carolina has been voted the South's Best City, and for the first time, Wilmington, North Carolina claims the top spot for the South's Best City on the Rise. In-depth coverage of the winners appears in the April issue of Southern Living, on sale March 22 and on SouthernLiving.com here .

This year's South's Best Awards survey results reveal the South's Best Cities on the Rise, plus the Best Cities, Best Small Town in Every State, Best New Restaurants, Best BBQ in Every State, and more. The special double issue's cover features Matthew and Camila McConaughey talking about family, their connection to Texas , and the creation of their tequila brand, Pantalones.

"From the beaches and charm of Wilmington, North Carolina, our top city on the rise, to the hidden desert gem of Marfa, Texas, this year's South's Best Issue celebrates the places and experiences that define our beloved region," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "We're thrilled to have Matthew and Camila McConaughey on our cover, whose love of the Lone Star State embodies the spirit of the South's Best Issue."

Highlights of Southern Living's 2024 South's Best Awards survey results are as follows:

South's Best Cities – Top 10

1. Charleston, SC

2. Savannah, GA

3. Nashville, TN

4. New Orleans, LA

5. Asheville, NC

6. Greenville, SC

7. Atlanta, GA

8. Austin, TX

9. Raleigh, NC

10. Orlando, FL

South's Best Cities on the Rise – Top 10

1. Wilmington, NC

2. Franklin, TN

3. Spartanburg, SC

4. Huntsville, AL

5. Columbia, SC

6. New Braunfels, TX

7. Bowling Green, KY

8. Cary, NC

9. Alpharetta, GA

10. Bentonville, AR

Best New Restaurants - Winner in Each State

Alabama: 1856 (Auburn)

Arkansas: Nosh Nola (Bentonville)

Florida: Norman's (Orlando)

Georgia: Brochu's Family Tradition (Savannah)

Kentucky: House of Marigold (Louisville)

Louisiana: Miss Shirley's Chinese Restaurant (New Orleans)

Maryland: Little Donna's (Baltimore)

Mississippi: Sambou's African Kitchen (Jackson)

North Carolina: Salted Melon (Charlotte)

Oklahoma: Nātv (Broken Arrow)

South Carolina: Vern's (Charleston)

Tennessee: The Pink Hermit (Nashville)

Texas: Veracruz Fonda (Austin)

Virginia: Birdie's (Richmond)

West Virginia: The Vandalia Co. (Charleston)

