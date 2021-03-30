Southern Living Announces New Season Of Biscuits & Jam Podcast

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Southern Living announces that the new season of its popular Biscuits & Jam podcast launches today. In each weekly episode, Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living, talks to legendary musicians about their hometowns, their big breaks, Southern culture, and the Southern food they love – both at home and on the road.

Southern Living Biscuits & Jam Podcast

The first episode of the new season, available today, features Grammy- and Emmy-award winning musician and actor Harry Connick Jr. talking about growing up in New Orleans, his favorite places to eat, his new spiritual album and how he and his daughter have shown their gratitude to essential workers across the country over the last year. With new episodes every Tuesday, Biscuits & Jam is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on your favorite listening platforms.

This season's first four scheduled guests and episode airdates are as follows, with more to be announced:

March 30: Harry Connick Jr. April 6: Loretta Lynn April 13: Lee Brice April 20: Jon Batiste

Sid Evans said, "Biscuits & Jam is all about having thoughtful conversations with artists and icons and giving them the space to open up and share their Southern roots in very personal ways. The interviews this season have been especially engaging as they talk about food, family, music, and faith."

For ongoing episode updates, the trailer, and more about Biscuits & Jam, visit http://southernliving.com/biscuitsandjam

Biscuits & Jam is included on the shortlist for the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards in the Best Entertainment Podcast category. Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on April 21. See the nominations below and the full shortlist here.

Past Biscuits & Jam episodes, currently available across all listening platforms, feature interviews with some of country music's biggest stars including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton, Vince Gill, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, and Wynonna Judd, among many others.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

