Southern Living Announces the 2019 Winners of its South's Best Awards

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's Southern Living announced today the winners of its third annual South's Best Awards, recognizing readers' favorite Southern destinations across the country. The feature story profiling our winners will appear in the April issue of Southern Living, on sale March 22. Click here to access the full list of awards.

Southern Living launched a crowd-sourced digital survey that received more than 65,000 responses. This year's categories include Bars, BBQ Joints, Chefs, Cities, Food Cities, Food Towns, Hotels, Inns, Resorts, Restaurants and Small Towns.

Among the winners, Charleston, South Carolina was voted Best City and Best Food City while Beaufort, North Carolina was voted Best Small Town.

"At Southern Living, we're passionate about celebrating the extraordinary people and places that define Southern hospitality," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "Our goal is to identify the destinations our readers are loving the most right now— places that represent the very best of the South. This year's awards represent a unique mix of newcomers and longtime favorites."

The reader survey was developed by the editors at Southern Living in association with a third-party research firm, GBH Insights, and was made available online from July 10, 2018, to October 9, 2018.

The South's Best Awards of 2019, by category:

