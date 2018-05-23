Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Living today announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival for the first time. Now in its eighth year, the 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns to midtown Atlanta on May 31 through June 3. The four-day culinary experience is scheduled to host more than 150 of the South's best chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and pit masters.

As presenting sponsor, Southern Living plays an important role in bringing authenticity to this popular spring event with its Master Studio series, Tasting Tents, and Connoisseur Experience.

"As the curator of the very best of the South, Southern Living couldn't be more excited to take part in this epicurean festival that celebrates what Southern culture and Southern hospitality are all about," said Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living. "After participating in the festival for five years, we're honored to be the presenting sponsor and help showcase the South's rich food and beverage traditions."

Southern Living will also present the Master Studio series—two-hour, in-depth, interactive workshops that dig deep into the international influences that have shaped the South's cuisine—followed by a cocktail party on Friday, June 1. For more information, click here.

"The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is serious about its mission to shine an international spotlight on the rich traditions of the South. Each year, we take our guests on a deep dive into Southern food and drink culture and hospitality," said Dominique Love, the festival's CEO and co-founder. "Partnering with Southern Living has been a natural fit, and a great example of two companies collaborating to achieve a similar mission. The magazine's 50-year history and significant voice help us to fulfill our mission and give our guests an authentic, delicious, and uniquely Southern experience each year."

The curated Tasting Tents are designed to lead guests on a culinary journey through the South, featuring more than 150 exhibitors and a rotating lineup of talent daily. Southern Living presents the Road Trip Tasting Tent, an epicurean road trip through the region's top destinations. The 2018 Tasting Tents are scheduled from 7:30–10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1; 6:30–9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 2; and 1:30–4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3. For more information, click here.

The Southern Living Connoisseur Experience offers special access and perks for the passionate food and drink lover throughout the festival weekend. Designed in collaboration with the Southern Living Designer Network, the lounge this year is designed by Atlanta design duo Lathem Gordon and Kate Dunning of Gordon Dunning. For more information on the Connoisseur Lounge and Tasting Tent, click here.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens, and travel. Reaching more than 23 million people each month, Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, and event platforms. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile, and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

The Meredith National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty, and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the United States, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. The Meredith Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

