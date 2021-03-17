Southern Living To Unveil 2021 Idea House This Summer Creating Digital, Broadcast, Print, and Live Experiences

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Southern Living announces that its 2021 Idea House, currently under construction in Louisville, Kentucky, will open its doors this summer. This year's home will be featured in the October issue of Southern Living, promoted across the brand's digital channels, and showcased through video and in-person tours, as well as in a half-hour TV special taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey of the home's creation.

Southern Living has been creating signature custom homes that celebrate life in the south for more than 30 years. This year's Idea House centers on the concept of the forever home, one that's designed for all stages of life with spaces that meet the evolving needs of families, from multi-use studio-style rooms and in-law suites to creative outdoor living areas.

Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living said, "Home has always been important, but in the last year it has taken on a new meaning. This year's home was designed as a place where you could truly spend a lifetime—a forever home. We wanted it to be flexible, with multi-purpose spaces to work (and school) from home, as well as room to accommodate family, friends, or aging parents. But it also had to be beautiful, welcoming, and of course great for entertaining, and this talented team has struck that balance perfectly."

Eighty-six percent of Southern Living consumers say they view their home more as a retreat and place of rest than before. More than half (58%) say that having an outdoor living space will become more important, and 70% say that it will be more important to have a good work-from-home area.*

With a sophisticated yet classic and approachable style, the 2021 Idea House will have river views and a footprint of about 5,000 square feet. In collaboration with Southern Living, this year's home is being created by a team of renowned experts in their fields, including builders Jason Black and Jimmy King of Artisan Signature Homes, Atlanta-based architect Brandon Ingram of C. Brandon Ingram Design, Nashville-based interior designer Sarah Bartholomew and landscape architect Josh Myers of Myers & Co. Landscape Architecture. The home will include the work of a variety of artisans and artists from across the South. The house will be located in The Breakers at Prospect, a new 50-acre community showcasing custom homes in coastal, historical, and timeless designs.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP, Publisher of Southern Living, said, "This past year has given us a new perspective on what's important—in our lives and in our homes. As people look to either find new homes or refresh and renew their existing spaces, we're delighted to provide solutions and ideas that address the changing needs of our audience. We're excited to have a wide range of sponsors join us this year, and we're looking forward to sharing the creative ways in which their products are incorporated into the design and execution of this year's house."

Sponsors of the 2021 Idea House include Clopay, James Hardie, Kerrygold, Log Still Distillery at Dant Crossing, Marvin®, Monogram Appliances, Sleep Number®, Southern Living® Plant Collection, Southern Living® Exclusively at Dillard's, Summer Classics Home, Sunbrella®, The Pedigree® Brand, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wellborn Cabinet, and Zuri® Premium Decking by Royal®.

The Southern Living 2021 Idea House will be the focus of a half-hour TV special scheduled to air across select Meredith television stations timed to the October issue release of the magazine. The show will include insights from the home's creative team and follow the development of the house from conceptualization to completion. In addition, Southern Living will offer a video home tour experience that will be available on southernliving.com/ideahouse in September.

Tickets will be available to take in-person tours this summer, with appropriate guidelines and safety protocols in place. A portion of the proceeds of home tour tickets will go to local charities including The LEE Initiative, the Louisville-based nonprofit co-founded by Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, and Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, a cancer support community providing more than 180 free monthly program offerings. In November, the Idea House will be decorated for the holidays, with activations to be scheduled in celebration of the season.

Following the completion of the house, a Southern Living House Plan for the 2021 Idea House will be available for purchase at www.houseplans.southernliving.com.

