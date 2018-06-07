Southern Living's 2018 Idea House To Be Located In Austin, Texas

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's Southern Living today announced that Austin, Texas will be the location of its 2018 Idea House. This year's home, which is designed to provide creative ideas and inspiration for prospective and current homeowners, will open for public tours beginning on June 15 through November 8. It will also be featured in the August issue of Southern Living magazine, available on newsstands July 20.

"There is no Southern Living franchise more eagerly anticipated than our annual Idea House," says Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief, Southern Living. "Each year we bring together some of the South's top designers, architects, builders, and landscapers, and we create a Southern home that's loaded with fresh ideas and inspiration. This year's house may be our most inspiring ever — a complete transformation on every level, from the architecture to the décor to the outdoor spaces."

Each year, Southern Living selects an Idea House location, and the brand has been building them in cities across the South for nearly 30 years. This year's home is a renovation located in the prime Northwest Hills area of Austin, and the brand is pleased to be working with an all-local team for its design, build, and decor.

Meredith Ellis, owner of Meredith Ellis Design, is managing the interior design with much of the fabric, wallpaper, rugs, and accessories selected through JAMES Showroom, which is owned and operated by Ellis. Chris Sanders of Sanders Architecture is overseeing the home's architecture. Sanders' finished house plans (The Ridge Plan Number 1973) will be available for purchase online at Houseplans.SouthernLiving.com. David Wilkes Builders is managing the construction project and Big Red Sun Austin is overseeing the garden design.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with such an incredibly talented team for this year's Idea House in Austin," says Deirdre Finnegan, Publisher, Southern Living. "Before and after renovation projects have become some of our most popular series, and now it's going to be showcased on a larger scale. It was a no-brainer to go with Austin as the site for this year's project because it's a Southern city overflowing with a brilliant, design-minded community."

There are currently 11 sponsors of the 2018 Idea House whose products will be included in the home: Belgard, Carolina Lanterns & Lighting, Clarkson Lighting, ChoiceDek Composite Decking, Dillard's, Hunter Fan Company, JAMES Showroom, Marvin Windows and Doors, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. and Kendra Scott.

In addition, Southern Living and sister brand Coastal Living will host a sweepstakes for consumers to enter to win a trip to visit one of the brands' Idea Houses from May 1 until June 30.

The 2018 Idea House will remain open throughout the summer and into the fall. There will be a $20 entrance fee with a portion of proceeds benefitting a local charity, Dell Children's Medical Center. Anticipated hours will be Wednesday – Saturday 10:00-4:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00-4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens, and travel. Reaching more than 23 million people each month, Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, and event platforms. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile, and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

The Meredith National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty, and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the United States, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. The Meredith Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-livings-2018-idea-house-to-be-located-in-austin-texas-300661443.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

