SOUTHERN LIVING'S 2024 IDEA HOUSE SHOWCASES LOWCOUNTRY CHARM AND LOCAL ARTISTRY

Products and Designs Showcased Throughout the Home From 14 Sponsors including Command™ Brand, James Hardie, Marvin ®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, Pedigree ® Brand, Sherwin-Williams ®, Among Others

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern Living debuts the cover story featuring the 2024 Idea House, located in the Kiawah River community on Johns Island, South Carolina. Open to the public for tours, the home showcases a harmonious blend of the ecological riches that surround it, from coastline to maritime forest, and historic Charleston charm. The 2024 Idea House is featured in the September 2024 issue of Southern Living, on newsstands August 23rd and online today at SouthernLiving.com .

Southern Living September 2024 Issue

This year's Idea House spans 4,400 square feet and includes indoor and outdoor entertaining areas designed for year-round Southern hospitality, a pool, and a cozy carriage house for guests. Adorning the walls is a custom mural by Rebecca Atwood that evokes the feeling of a tree canopy, emphasizing the natural beauty of its surroundings. The home features the work of many other local creatives like Charleston-based Andrea Cayetano-Jefferson of Gullah Sweetgrass Baskets, Stephanie Summerson Hall of Estelle Colored Glass, and celebrated painter Anne Darby Parker. The Idea House is situated in the lush Kiawah River community, home to 20 miles of shoreline and 2,000 acres of picturesque land, including a 100-acre working farm.

The 2024 Idea House was created by a talented team of experts including builder Tom Dillard of Dillard-Jones, architect Kirsten Schoettelkotte of MHK Architecture, interior designer Allison Elebash of Allison Elebash Interiors, and landscape architect Scott Parker of DesignWorks.

"From the two live oak trees that adorn the lot, to the picturesque dining room window that frames the marsh, to all of the local touches from Charleston-based artists and contributors, this home is all about its location," Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living said. "We couldn't have picked a more perfect community for the house. The farm, the river views, and the wildlife that Kiawah River offers help complete the picture of Lowcountry living."

Products and designs from 18 sponsors of the 2024 Idea House integrated within the home include: Alabama Stone Co. (A Division of Vetter Stone), Clopay ®, Command™ Brand, 3M CLAW™ Discover South Carolina, Heavyweight Hanging Solution, Ivory Soap, James Hardie, Kerrygold, Marvin ®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, PEDIGREE ® Brand, Propane Education & Resource Council, Regina Andrew ®, Sherwin-Williams ®, Southern Living ® Home Collection Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living ® Plant Collection, and Zuri ® Premium Decking.

"Each year, our Idea House sets a new standard for design, perfectly blending Southern charm with contemporary innovation," said Deirdre Finnegan, SVP/Group Publisher. "We thank our sponsors and partners for their vital role in making this year's home a showcase of creativity and excellence."

The home is open to the public for tours from August 23 to December 22. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit three local charities: Communities In Schools of SC, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, and the Emmanuel Nine Memorial Foundation. Beginning in November, the Idea House will be decorated for the holidays, with scheduled seasonal activations taking place at the home.

In addition to being the backdrop for this year's Idea House, Kiawah River is also home to a new luxury resort, The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection. This September, The Dunlin will host the Southern Living Lowcountry Tailgate, part of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston .

A Southern Living House Plan for the 2024 Idea House is available for purchase at SouthernLivingHousePlans.com . For a video tour and more about the 2024 Idea House, check out SouthernLiving.com . Tickets for the tours are available here .

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital, social, and events, as well as its Biscuits & Jam and Ask Grumpy podcasts and many licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith