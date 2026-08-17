Southern Management Companies Appoints Braden P. Miller as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced finance leader brings extensive financial and real estate experience to support Southern Management's continued growth.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Management Companies has appointed Braden P. Miller, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Miller brings more than 15 years of experience in financial and accounting leadership, strategic planning, and real estate operations, most recently serving in leadership roles with B. F. Saul Company and Saul Centers, Inc.

Braden P. Miller, CPA, Southern Management Companies CFO

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Miller will oversee Southern Management's financial operations and partner with company leadership to support strategic growth initiatives while advancing the company's commitment to operational excellence and long-term sustainability.

"Braden brings a unique combination of technical expertise, strategic thinking, and people-first leadership," said Suzanne Hillman, Southern Management Companies' CEO. "His experience leading finance organizations, modernizing business processes, and developing high-performing teams makes him an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team."

It was Southern Management's reputation as a mission-driven organization and its commitment to investing in its team members, residents, and communities that drew Mr. Miller to the company. "I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with the talented Southern Management team to build upon the company's strong foundation and take the organization to the next level," he said.

Prior to joining Southern Management, Mr. Miller served as Vice President and Controller for Saul Centers, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) with over $2 billion in assets, where he managed financial reporting, led technology and process improvements, strengthened internal controls, and managed accounting teams across multiple functions and asset classes within publicly and privately held portfolios.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Miller spent eight years with Chiron Real Estate Inc., formerly Global Medical REIT Inc., helping guide the company through its initial public offering (IPO), significant growth, capital market transactions, acquisitions, and operational expansion. During his tenure, the company grew from approximately $25 million in assets pre-IPO to approximately $1.5 billion in assets as a public company.

Mr. Miller said his experience with both public companies and family-owned organizations has prepared him well for Southern's business model and long-term strategy. He is a collaborative and strategic leader with a particular focus on professional development.

"The achievement I am most proud of throughout my career is building and developing strong teams," he said. "I look forward to fostering an environment where our team can further their professional development — elevating themselves, their communities, and Southern Management along with them."

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Mr. Miller has lived in the Washington D.C. region with his wife for more than 16 years. They have two children, and he is an avid college football and baseball fan.

About Southern Management Companies

Southern Management Companies is one of the largest privately owned residential property management companies in the Mid-Atlantic. The company owns and manages 79 apartment home communities comprising more than 25,000 apartment homes throughout the Baltimore-Washington region. Southern Management also owns and operates commercial properties in Maryland and a ski resort and conference center in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Additionally, Southern Management owns three hotels and conference centers in Maryland.

SOURCE Southern Management Companies