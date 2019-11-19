Southern Management Receives 2019 CARE Award

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) honored Southern Management as winner of its 2019 "Companies as Responsive Employers" or CARE Awards. For more than 25 years, the CARE Awards have recognized outstanding companies moving the needle to make Northern Virginia a better place for everyone to work, live and play.

"CARE Award winners are top business leaders who demonstrate unyielding commitment to their employees and our community," shares Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO at Northern Virginia Family Service. "CARE shines a light on this exceptional group of businesses and the ways they help to strengthen our economy, bolster their bottom lines, and make our region stronger."

CARE Award winners are selected based on their performance in the categories of community involvement and impact, health and wellness benefits, work-life programs and policies, and development and education programs.

"It's an honor to receive the 2019 CARE Award recognizing the commitment we make to our team members, customers and communities at large," said Suzanne Hillman, CEO and President of Southern Management. "We own and manage apartment, commercial and hotel properties, but our business has always been people. Our values are rooted in fostering a healthy corporate culture and giving back to the communities we serve through our many community service programs."

About Southern Management Corporation : Southern Management Corporation is the largest privately-owned residential property management company in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company owns and manages 77 apartment home communities comprising more than 25,000 apartment homes throughout the Baltimore-Washington region. In addition to residential property ownership and management, Southern Management owns and manages commercial properties, hotels and conference centers.

