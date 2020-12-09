Southern Management Unveils Comprehensive Program to Safely Hold Events at The Hotel at the University of Maryland

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Management Companies (Southern) announced today the launch of EVENT Strong, a comprehensive health and safety program that allows The Hotel at the University of Maryland to safely host meetings, social gatherings and events in compliance with local guidelines at the property.

EVENT Strong is an extension of Southern's Ever Strong program, which provided the foundation to allow The Hotel to safely reopen and has driven the organization's operational practices and protocols throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVENT Strong is based on four specific areas of focus:

Ever Strong : This company-wide program is the foundation for health and safety protocols at The Hotel. Ever Strong follows state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and outlines key procedures for all areas of hotel operations, cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing and face coverings.



: This company-wide program is the foundation for health and safety protocols at The Hotel. follows state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and outlines key procedures for all areas of hotel operations, cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing and face coverings. Environmental Systems: An essential component of client and team member health and safety is the advanced HVAC technology in The Hotel. These modern systems include enhanced filtering, which allows for both automatically and manually controlled air exchange that reduces airborne particles and aerosols in addition to control systems for regulating airflow and circulation in event and pre-function areas. Meeting spaces have multiple units that work in concert to provide customizable settings for different programs based on client needs.



An essential component of client and team member health and safety is the advanced HVAC technology in The Hotel. These modern systems include enhanced filtering, which allows for both automatically and manually controlled air exchange that reduces airborne particles and aerosols in addition to control systems for regulating airflow and circulation in event and pre-function areas. Meeting spaces have multiple units that work in concert to provide customizable settings for different programs based on client needs. Technology: Customized audio-visual solutions accommodate hybrid meetings that combine in-person and remote capabilities. Multi-room, on-site broadcasting allows hosts to limit occupancies in individual spaces while accommodating larger group sizes.



Customized audio-visual solutions accommodate hybrid meetings that combine in-person and remote capabilities. Multi-room, on-site broadcasting allows hosts to limit occupancies in individual spaces while accommodating larger group sizes. Food and Beverage: Recognizing that food and beverage is an essential part of every successful meeting and event, The Hotel's culinary and banquet service teams have expanded offerings to comply with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. These changes include replacing all self-service style buffets and stations with alternative service methods, including carefully served chef-attended stations, which are well-spaced and safely executed. All culinary team members wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with physical safeguards in place.

Team members have received training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols with more comprehensive training for those with frequent guest contact. Action plans are in place to respond swiftly to any reported cases of COVID-19 on-property.

EVENT Strong will continuously be updated to comply with CDC and industry guidelines. The full EVENT Strong plan is available at https://www.southernmanagement.com/EventStrong.

ABOUT SOUTHERN MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

Southern Management Companies is one of the largest privately-owned residential property management companies in the U.S. The company owns and manages 77 apartment home communities comprising of more than 25,000 apartment homes throughout the Baltimore-Washington region. In addition to residential property ownership and management, Southern Management owns and manages commercial properties as well as four hotels and conference centers. To learn more, visit www.southernmanagement.com

Contact: Jamie Watt Arnold

PROFILES

215-284-5789 / [email protected]

SOURCE Southern Management Companies

Related Links

https://www.southernmanagement.com

