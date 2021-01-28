Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Announces Rebranding Initiatives and the Proposed Name Changes to Primis Financial Corp. and Primis Bank

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

Jan 28, 2021, 16:01 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) ("Southern National" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sonabank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $9.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.37 on both a basic and diluted basis representing no change from the three months ended December 31, 2019.  

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $23.3 million compared to $33.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.  Earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.96 on both a basic and diluted basis compared to $1.38 basic and $1.36 diluted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors also announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.  This is Southern National's thirty-seventh consecutive quarterly dividend. 

Proposed Name Change

As part of the Company's rebranding initiatives, on January 28, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved changing the Company's name to Primis Financial Corp., to be effective as of March 31, 2021.  The Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Sonabank, will also change its name to Primis Bank, effective March 31, 2021. 

President and CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. commented on the rebranding initiatives and the proposed name changes, saying "Over the last year, we have focused hard on our culture.  Our efforts have centered on building the foundation for a Company with higher expectations around innovation and technology.  We want to deliver a better return for our shareholders and an experience for our customers that prompts them to brag about us.  We are committed to train harder, develop more expertise in all areas and build relationships that will last.  This kind of effort and commitment deserves a first class brand."

Mr. Zember continued, "Effective March 31, 2021, our ticker symbol will also change from SONA to FRST and our website will become www.primisbank.com."

Adjusted Recurring Profitability

In addition to a significant build in the allowance for credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adoption of CECL, the Company incurred expenses for management restructuring and its newly announced branding initiative.  Adjusted earnings(1), after considering certain non-recurring items, totaled $6.39 million for the quarter or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $8.96 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019.  For the year, the Company reported adjusted earnings of approximately $25.0 million or $1.03 per diluted share, a decrease from $36.1 million or $1.48 per diluted share in 2019.  The table below includes information on these revenues and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020:

Management Restructure / Recruiting Expenses

$        843

(Gain or Recovery) / Loss on Securities

(2,964)

Brand Initiative / Renaming Expenses

1,000

Net Extraordinary PPP Income and Expense

(2,177)

Total Pre-tax Adjustments

$   (3,298)

Tax Impact

729

Total After-tax Adjustments

$  (2,569)

Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020

  • Total assets ended the year at $3.09 billion.
  • Loans on deferral were $122.0 million or 5.75% of total loans excluding PPP balances and in-line with expectations at the end of the fourth quarter.   Approximately 59% of total deferrals were from the hotel portfolio while restaurant deferrals declined to approximately $0.5 million.
  • Total deposits increased $216.1 million from the previous quarter despite a $71.6 million decline in CDs over the last three months.
  • Demand deposits (NIB, NOW, MMDA) increased to 72.3% of total deposits compared to 56.3% at the end of 2019.
  • Cost of deposits declined to 0.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • The Company booked its first Panacea loan customers in the quarter.
  • Mortgage contribution of $2.57 million for the fourth quarter versus $16 thousand for the year-ago period.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings(1) of $12.1 million or 1.56% of average assets for the quarter compared to $10.2 million or 1.50% in the same quarter in 2019.
  • Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (excluding PPP balances) of 1.71% at December 31, 2020.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) of $11.60 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.51 from a year ago despite a significant build in reserves for credit losses and $0.40 in dividends paid in 2020.

Commenting on the quarter and year, President and CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. said, "We finished 2020 with another good quarter.  We had strong net income while managing through a resurgence in the pandemic and implementing the CECL accounting standard.  Our primary balance sheet accomplishments include the dramatic improvement in our deposit portfolio that went well beyond industry trends towards extra liquidity.  Additionally, we grew tangible book value despite a dramatic increase in the reserve and a strong dividend.  Long-term, the most impactful thing we did was our work on the Company's culture.  Building an organization that attracts the best bankers and allows them to win is not an overnight assignment.  Changing our name and our brand, and committing to an image that mirrors this attitude is critical and I believe our work here will pay dividends quickly."

Matthew A. Switzer, Executive Vice President and CFO, added "We are focused on growing our loan portfolio in 2021 and deploying excess liquidity.  To that end, late in the fourth quarter of 2020 we hired a new market executive and a four person lending team in Northern Virginia from a large regional bank and plan to add to this team in the near future.  We expect substantially more production and growth from this key market.  We are excited about having these strong bankers on board and look forward to serving the customers they bring to the bank with our new brand and strategy."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $25.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $20.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 due to higher levels of average earning assets and extraordinary net accretion of certain deferred PPP loan fees and expenses as highlighted above. The Company's reported net interest margin for the fourth quarter increased to 3.58% compared to 3.18% in the third quarter of 2020 and 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net interest margin excluding the effects of PPP loans(1) was 3.23% in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 5 bps from 3.28% linked-quarter.

Yield on loans for the fourth quarter was 4.57%(1), excluding the effect of PPP loans, compared to 5.06% in the same quarter of 2019.   Lower yields on loans are the result of the significant decline in interest rates in the first half of the year.  While lower rates also lowered funding costs, the Company aggressively pursued core deposits during the year to replace brokered time deposits and other sources of wholesale funding.  Despite actively pursuing core deposits and positively shifting the Company's deposit mix, the cost of total deposits still declined to 0.71% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 1.37% in the year-ago quarter.  Management believes that there is a likelihood for increased core margins and profitability levels from this global repricing activity.

Commenting on the trends around net interest margin, Mr. Zember stated "We recognize that our deposit costs are higher than our peers and are committed to continue shifting our deposit mix away from CDs.  We have already moved time deposits to approximately 20% of total deposits and will start working to lower deposit costs in a way that will not affect the stability of our deposit base.  As previously articulated, our goal is to finish 2021 with the deposit side of our balance sheet mixed similarly to our peers with costs that are in-line with the industry."

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, Southern National had non-interest income of $8.0 million compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.  Income on account maintenance and deposit service fees declined $147 thousand from the year-ago period primarily in account service charges and non-sufficient fund fees. Gains on our investment in Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM") increased to $2.6 million compared to $16 thousand in the same quarter in 2019, driven by higher margins on closed loans and materially higher volumes from refinance activity as well as production from new hires and teams that were on boarded in the second half of 2019.   Recoveries on securities net of losses on securities sold totaled $2.96 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.8 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019.  Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $2.5 million due to increased staffing in the commercial lending and Panacea divisions along with modified incentive and bonus plans and increased costs associated with recruitment.  We recorded a net loss of $905 thousand on other real estate owned in the quarter versus no gains or losses in the year-ago period.  Other expenses increased $1.3 million, largely due to initiatives associated with our pending name change and rebranding efforts.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans outstanding grew to $2.44 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $2.19 billion at the same time in 2019.  Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have decreased $65.0 million since December 31, 2019.  The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $122.0 million of loans on deferral, or 5.75% of total loans excluding PPP loans.  Hotels account for 58.9% of all deferrals with 27.1% of the hotel portfolio deferred at December 31, 2020.  Of the hotel deferrals, 58.3% are paying interest with the remainder deferring both interest and principal.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.47% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2019. Total non-accrual loans (net of SBA guarantees) increased to $11.4 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $4.8 million at December 31, 2019 due to COVID-19 related issues.  Loans rated substandard increased to $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $19.2 million linked-quarter largely due to one hotel relationship comprised of three hotels in Blacksburg, Virginia, that has been impacted by reduced travel and athletic events at Virginia Tech.

The Allowance for Credit Losses increased to $36.3 million at December 31, 2020, up substantially from $10.3 million at December 31, 2019, due to pandemic-related provisioning and the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") accounting standard.  As a percentage of loans (excluding PPP), the allowance is 1.71% at the end of the current quarter in 2020.  Annualized net charge-offs to average loans remained low at 13 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 versus 17 basis points in the year-ago period.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $2.43 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $2.12 billion at the same time in 2019.  During the quarter, CDs declined by $71.6 million while core deposits (demand, NOW, money market and savings) increased $287.8 million linked-quarter.  Time deposits now represent approximately 20% of total deposits.   The Company is aggressively building sales and incentive cultures focused on growing and managing core deposits, with the primary attention on commercial and consumer checking accounts.  Management expects continued improvement in the funding mix over the next several quarters with more material reductions in total funding costs to occur in the last several quarters of 2021.

Stockholders' Equity

Tangible common book value(1) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11.60 per share, an increase of $0.51 since the end of 2019.  Tangible common equity(1) at December 31, 2020 was $282.8 million, or 9.49% of tangible assets(1)

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

As of December 31, 2020, Southern National had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Sonabank, the Company's banking subsidiary provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Southern National uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled return on average assets – operating; net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision earnings  – operating; pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets – operating; return on average equity- operating; return on average tangible equity – operating; efficiency ratio-operating; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; tangible book value per share; net interest margin excluding SBA PPP loans; and net interest margin – operating are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Southern National that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Southern National and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Southern National's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Southern National.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations; interest rate risk; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items"in the financial tables.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Assets 








Cash and cash equivalents

$             196,185

$             149,272

$               82,586

$               55,865

$               31,928

$             196,185

$               31,928

Investment securities-available for sale

153,233

157,896

160,979

168,520

164,820

153,233

164,820

Investment securities-held to maturity

40,721

49,323

53,958

59,234

72,448

40,721

72,448

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank

16,927

16,927

16,927

21,396

17,832

16,927

17,832

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

2,440,496

2,523,709

2,511,504

2,212,538

2,186,047

2,440,496

2,186,047

Allowance for credit losses

(36,345)

(25,779)

-23,627

-12,722

(10,261)

(36,345)

(10,261)

     Net loans

2,404,151

2,497,930

2,487,877

2,199,816

2,175,786

2,404,151

2,175,786

Loans held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets

107,780

108,122

108,463

108,804

109,145

107,780

109,145

Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,511

7,033

7,111

7,664

8,013

7,511

8,013

Bank premises and equipment, net

30,306

30,679

31,087

31,079

31,184

30,306

31,184

Bank-owned life insurance

65,409

65,015

64,622

64,236

63,850

65,409

63,850

Deferred tax assets, net

14,646

14,477

11,087

11,154

11,788

14,646

11,788

Other assets

51,804

57,899

47,474

34,795

35,376

51,804

35,376

     Total assets

$         3,088,673

$         3,154,573

$         3,072,171

$         2,762,563

$         2,722,170

$         3,088,673

$         2,722,170











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Demand deposits

$             440,674

$             467,581

$             447,605

$             338,095

$             339,153

$             440,674

$             339,153

NOW accounts

714,752

472,553

424,096

380,977

391,172

714,752

391,172

Money market accounts

603,318

534,899

488,229

477,660

466,867

603,318

466,867

Savings accounts

183,814

179,756

171,681

151,406

144,486

183,814

144,486

Time deposits

490,048

561,685

619,918

727,216

783,040

490,048

783,040

    Total deposits

2,432,606

2,216,474

2,151,529

2,075,354

2,124,718

2,432,606

2,124,718

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000

100,000

100,000

205,140

121,640

100,000

121,640

PPPLF Advances

-

283,906

333,574

-

-

-

-

Subordinated notes

115,329

115,378

56,689

56,686

56,683

115,329

56,683

Operating lease liabilities

8,238

7,800

7,896

8,509

8,469

8,238

8,469

Other liabilities

41,946

42,032

40,814

38,052

33,419

41,946

33,419

     Total liabilities

2,698,119

2,765,590

2,690,502

2,383,741

2,344,929

2,698,119

2,344,929

Stockholders' equity

390,554

388,983

381,669

378,822

377,241

390,554

377,241

     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         3,088,673

$         3,154,573

$         3,072,171

$         2,762,563

$         2,722,170

$         3,088,673

$         2,722,170











Tangible common equity(1)

$             282,774

$             280,861

$             273,206

$             270,018

$             268,096

$             282,774

$             268,096

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

9.49%

9.22%

9.22%

10.17%

10.26%

9.49%

10.26%











(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

























Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Interest and dividend income

$               31,919

$               28,707

$               28,672

$               28,481

$               29,354

$             117,779

$             120,524

Interest expense

6,265

5,709

6,199

7,966

8,685

26,139

36,924

     Net interest income

25,654

22,998

22,473

20,515

20,669

91,640

83,600

Provision for credit losses

3,101

2,000

10,899

3,450

-

19,450

350

     Net interest income after provision for credit losses

22,553

20,998

11,574

17,065

20,669

72,190

83,250

Account maintenance and deposit service fees

1,700

1,633

1,489

1,698

1,847

6,520

7,159

Income from bank-owned life insurance

394

394

385

386

399

1,559

1,699

Equity gain from mortgage affiliate

2,571

3,826

4,161

231

16

10,789

1,191

Recoveries on loans and securities charged-off prior to acquisition

3,793

288

2,235

184

477

6,500

1,537

Other 

(491)

130

123

321

620

83

1,000

     Noninterest income

7,967

6,271

8,393

2,820

3,359

25,451

12,586

Employee compensation and benefits

9,211

7,817

7,338

12,309

6,738

36,675

26,261

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,114

2,151

2,044

2,558

2,389

8,867

8,923

Amortization of core deposit intangible

341

341

341

341

341

1,364

1,418

Virginia franchise tax expense

613

615

659

570

562

2,457

2,251

Data processing expense

814

701

956

707

677

3,178

2,381

Telecommunication and communication expense

378

382

369

368

357

1,497

1,615

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned

905

(16)

-

71

-

960

(38)

Professional fees

1,166

1,494

873

1,193

1,036

4,726

3,612

Other expenses

3,012

1,779

1,490

1,735

1,696

8,016

10,169

     Noninterest expense

18,554

15,264

14,070

19,852

13,796

67,740

56,592

     Income before income taxes

11,966

12,005

5,897

33

10,232

29,901

39,244

Income tax expense 

3,003

2,417

1,188

6

1,268

6,614

6,077

     Net income 

$                 8,963

$                 9,588

$                 4,709

$                       27

$                 8,964

$               23,287

$               33,167











Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income







     Management Restructure / Recruiting

$                     843

$                          -

$                          -

$                 4,899

$                          -

$                 5,742

$                          -

     Branch Closures

-

-

-

479

-

479

-

     (Gain or recovery) / loss on securities

(2,964)

-

-

-

-

(2,964)

-

     Brand Initative / Renaming

1,000

-

-

-

-

1,000

-

     Extraordinary PPP income and expense

(2,177)

-

-

-

-

(2,177)

-

     Other loss and related legal expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,702

     Income tax effect

729

-

-

(1,076)

-

(347)

(777)

          Net Income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses

$                 6,394

$                 9,588

$                 4,709

$                 4,329

$                 8,964

$               25,020

$               36,092









     CECL unfunded commitment expense (pre-tax)

380

-

-

-

-

380

-

     Pre-tax pre-provision earnings - operating

$               12,149

$               14,005

$               16,796

$                 8,861

$               10,232

$               51,811

$               43,296





Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Per Share Data:

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Earnings per share - Basic

$                    0.37

$                    0.40

$                    0.19

$                    0.00

$                    0.37

$                    0.96

$                    1.38

Earnings per share - Diluted

$                    0.37

$                    0.39

$                    0.19

$                    0.00

$                    0.37

$                    0.96

$                    1.36

Book value per share

$                 16.03

$                 15.96

$                 15.67

$                 15.59

$                 15.60

$                 16.03

$                 15.60

Tangible book value per share(1)

$                 11.60

$                 11.53

$                 11.21

$                 11.11

$                 11.09

$                 11.60

$                 11.09

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

24,272,312

24,270,455

24,246,355

24,168,359

24,092,534

24,239,481

24,050,037

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

24,401,037

24,375,383

24,352,708

34,388,085

24,411,147

24,362,665

24,325,182

Shares outstanding at end of period

24,368,612

24,368,853

24,361,603

24,297,703

24,181,534

24,368,612

24,181,534











Selected Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets - operating(1)

0.82%

1.19%

0.61%

0.63%

1.31%

0.84%

1.33%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets - operating(1)

1.56%

1.78%

2.28%

1.30%

1.50%

1.74%

1.59%

Return on average equity - operating(1)

6.53%

9.87%

4.92%

4.57%

9.49%

6.50%

9.93%

Return on average tangible equity - operating(1)

9.04%

13.72%

6.86%

0.04%

13.40%

9.06%

13.09%

Yield on earning assets

4.46%

3.97%

4.25%

4.61%

4.75%

4.31%

4.88%

Cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities

0.93%

0.83%

0.97%

1.60%

1.49%

1.01%

1.58%

Net interest margin

3.58%

3.18%

3.33%

3.32%

3.35%

3.35%

3.39%

Gross loans to deposits

100.32%

113.86%

116.73%

106.61%

102.89%

100.32%

102.89%

Efficiency ratio - operating(1)

57.43%

52.79%

49.07%

62.50%

57.60%

55.02%

56.37%

Overhead to average capital ratio

1.70%

1.15%

0.77%

1.86%

1.54%

1.81%

1.51%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.13%

(0.02%)

(0.00%)

0.18%

0.17%

0.09%

0.11%











Loan Portfolio Composition:







Loans secured by real estate:







     Commercial real estate - owner occupied

$             436,600

$             416,717

$             412,916

$             409,739

$             414,479

$             436,600

$             414,479

     Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

603,319

605,053

591,229

599,987

559,195

603,319

559,195

     Secured by farmland

13,110

16,608

16,845

16,608

17,622

13,110

17,622

     Construction and development loans

103,264

120,066

122,086

115,144

150,750

103,264

150,750

     Residential 1-4 family

558,605

581,237

612,247

624,119

604,777

558,605

604,777

     Multi-family residential

107,267

107,672

100,685

90,652

82,055

107,267

82,055

     Home equity lines of credit

91,714

97,727

101,218

106,820

109,006

91,714

109,006

          Total real estate loans

1,913,879

1,945,080

1,957,226

1,963,069

1,937,884

1,913,879

1,937,884











Commercial loans

188,885

216,711

204,160

223,433

221,447

188,885

221,447

SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans

319,428

348,022

335,612

-

-

319,428

-

Consumer loans

22,334

23,078

24,733

25,708

26,304

22,334

26,304

     Gross loans

2,444,526

2,532,891

2,521,731

2,212,210

2,185,635

2,444,526

2,185,635











Plus (less) deferred costs (fees) on loans

(4,030)

(9,182)

(10,227)

328

412

(4,030)

412

Loan receivable, net of deferred costs (fees)

$         2,440,496

$         2,523,709

$         2,511,504

$         2,212,538

$         2,186,047

$         2,440,496

$         2,186,047











(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.


Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Asset Quality Information:

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Allowance for Credit Losses: 

CECL

Incurred

Incurred

Incurred

Incurred

CECL

Incurred

Balance at beginning of period

$             (25,779)

$             (23,627)

$             (12,722)

$             (10,261)

$             (11,201)

$             (10,261)

$             (12,283)

Adoption of CECL

(8,292)

-

-

-

-

(8,292)

-

Provision for loan losses

(3,101)

(2,000)

(10,899)

(3,450)

-

(19,450)

(350)











Charge-offs

1,125

86

33

1,099

974

2,343

3,278

Recoveries

(298)

(238)

(39)

(110)

(34)

(685)

(906)

  Net charge-offs

827

(152)

(6)

989

940

1,658

2,372











Ending balance

$             (36,345)

$             (25,779)

$             (23,627)

$             (12,722)

$             (10,261)

$             (36,345)

$             (10,261)

Cummulative reconciliation to CECL:







CECL adoption impact on acquired loans

$               (1,997)

$               (1,997)

$               (1,997)



CECL adoption impact on retained earnings, pretax

(6,924)

(6,924)

(6,924)



Cummulative additional provision for loan losses

(1,649)

(3,191)

(11,016)



CECL Ending balance

$             (36,349)

$             (35,739)

$             (32,659)














Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:

CECL

Incurred

Incurred

Incurred

Incurred

CECL

Incurred

Balance at beginning of period

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

Adoption of CECL

(305)




$                   (305)

Unfunded loan commitment expense

(380)




$                   (380)

Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

$                   (740)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                     (55)

$                   (740)

$                     (55)

Cummulative reconciliation to CECL:







CECL adoption impact on retained earnings, pretax

$                   (305)

$                   (305)

$                   (305)



Cummulative additional provision for unfunded commitments

(1,224)

(817)

(425)



CECL Ending balance

$               (1,639)

$               (1,232)

$                   (840)














Net Charge-off Information:







Charge-offs:








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                     900

$                       12

$                          -

$                     822

$                     188

$                 1,734

$                     621

Real estate - construction and development

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Real estate - commercial and farmland

52

-

-

-

403

52

1,648

Real estate - residential

141

47

-

245

336

433

741

Consumer installment

32

27

33

32

47

124

268

  Total charge-offs

1,125

86

33

1,099

974

2,343

3,278











Recoveries:








Commercial, financial and agricultural

(9)

-

(20)

(65)

(14)

(94)

(351)

Real estate - construction and development

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Real estate - commercial and farmland

(126)

(4)

(3)

(7)

(3)

(140)

(213)

Real estate - residential

(157)

(225)

(5)

(31)

(6)

(418)

(306)

Consumer installment

(6)

(9)

(11)

(7)

(11)

(33)

(37)

  Total recoveries

(298)

(238)

(39)

(110)

(34)

(685)

(906)











Net charge-offs

$                     827

$                   (152)

$                       (6)

$                     989

$                     940

$                 1,658

$                 2,372











Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Non-Performing Assets:

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

Nonaccrual loans

14,462

15,270

14,930

8,941

8,900

14,462

8,900

Other real estate owned

3,078

5,388

6,006

5,876

6,224

3,078

6,224

Total non-performing assets

$               17,540

$               20,658

$               20,936

$               14,817

$               15,124

$               17,540

$               15,124

     SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans

$                 3,076

$                 4,076

$                 3,513

$                 2,889

$                 4,129

$                 3,076

$                 4,129











Troubled debt restructuring

$                    987

$                 1,629

$                 1,667

$                     694

$                     697

$                     987

$                     697

Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications

$             122,010

$             436,591

$             707,841

$               24,308

$                          -

$             122,010

$                          -











Asset Quality Ratios:







Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees

0.47%

0.53%

0.57%

0.43%

0.40%

0.47%

0.40%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.13%

(0.02%)

0.00%

0.18%

0.17%

0.09%

0.11%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.49%

1.02%

0.94%

0.57%

0.47%

1.49%

0.47%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans  (excluding PPP loans)

1.71%

1.18%

1.09%

0.57%

0.47%

1.71%

0.47%











Loans by Risk Grade:







  Pass, not graded

$             533,287

$             574,954

$             653,943

$             630,827

$             611,160

$             533,287

$             611,160

  Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality

778

891

306

538

374

778

374

  Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality

332,251

375,861

323,512

28,583

27,855

332,251

27,855

  Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality

627,270

878,031

837,606

866,316

871,463

627,270

871,463

  Pass Grade 4 - Pass

872,604

660,630

662,534

664,124

652,464

872,604

652,464

  Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention

29,809

14,132

14,006

11,622

12,235

29,809

12,235

  Grade 6 - Substandard

44,497

19,210

19,597

10,528

10,496

44,497

10,496

  Grade 7 - Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  Grade 8 - Loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total loans

$         2,440,496

$         2,523,709

$         2,511,504

$         2,212,538

$         2,186,047

$         2,440,496

$         2,186,047



Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Average Balances:

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Assets








Interest-earning assets:







Loans, net of deferred fees 

$         2,497,259

$         2,501,614

$         2,401,620

$         2,200,926

$         2,156,174

$         2,400,896

$         2,159,681

Investment securities

204,968

213,039

222,124

231,794

238,563

217,932

241,800

Other earning assets

147,014

163,159

91,230

54,800

54,826

114,275

66,582

Total earning assets

2,849,241

2,877,812

2,714,974

2,487,520

2,449,563

2,733,103

2,468,063

Other assets

252,231

256,284

250,897

252,700

255,916

253,035

252,412

Total assets

$         3,101,472

$         3,134,096

$         2,965,871

$         2,740,220

$         2,705,479

$         2,986,138

$         2,720,475











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Demand deposits

$             459,830

$             452,500

$             418,382

$             333,408

$             345,191

$             416,249

$             332,924

Interest-bearing liabilities:







NOW and other demand accounts

688,125

451,583

404,700

379,531

374,328

481,470

360,254

Money market accounts

569,223

504,887

488,648

469,651

464,471

508,260

439,097

Savings accounts

182,434

176,305

163,574

147,697

145,532

167,567

145,855

Time deposits 

525,607

590,263

710,483

756,055

832,246

645,123

868,420

   Total Deposits

2,425,219

2,175,538

2,185,787

2,086,342

2,161,768

2,218,669

2,146,550

Borrowings

260,493

547,182

371,836

251,830

144,664

358,087

188,647

  Total Funding

2,685,712

2,722,720

2,557,623

2,338,172

2,306,432

2,576,756

2,335,197

Other Liabilities

26,588

25,869

24,495

21,781

24,398

24,693

22,115

Stockholders' equity

389,172

385,507

383,753

380,267

374,649

384,689

363,163

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         3,101,472

$         3,134,096

$         2,965,871

$         2,740,220

$         2,705,479

$         2,986,138

$         2,720,475











Memo:  SBA PPP loans

$            332,080

$             335,653

$             192,751

$                          -

$                          -

$             215,770

$                          -











Net Interest Income







Loans

$              30,596

$               27,266

$               27,044

$               26,741

$               27,489

$             111,647

$             112,181

Investment securities

993

1,129

1,247

1,361

1,496

4,730

6,224

Other earning assets

330

312

381

379

370

1,402

2,119

   Total Earning Assets

31,919

28,707

28,672

28,481

29,355

117,779

120,524











Non-interest bearing DDA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NOW and other demand accounts

1,167

807

745

786

792

3,505

2,989

Money market accounts

984

800

830

1,575

1,779

4,188

7,745

Savings accounts

137

130

107

116

116

490

461

Time deposits 

2,038

2,620

3,464

4,026

4,799

12,149

19,407

  Total Deposit Costs

4,326

4,357

5,146

6,503

7,486

20,332

30,602











Other Borrowings

1,939

1,352

1,053

1,463

1,200

5,807

6,322

  Total Funding Costs

6,265

5,709

6,199

7,966

8,686

26,139

36,924











Net Interest Income

$               25,654

$               22,998

$               22,473

$               20,515

$               20,669

$               91,640

$               83,600











Memo:  SBA PPP loan interest and fee income

$                 5,725

$                 2,233

$                     512

$                          -

$                          -

$                 8,470

$                          -











Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. 

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Net Interest Margin

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Loans

4.87%

4.34%

4.53%

4.89%

5.06%

4.65%

5.19%

Investments

1.93%

2.11%

2.26%

2.36%

2.49%

2.17%

2.57%

Other Earning Assets

0.89%

0.76%

1.68%

2.78%

2.68%

1.23%

3.18%

  Total Earning Assets

4.46%

3.97%

4.25%

4.60%

4.75%

4.31%

4.88%











NOW

0.67%

0.71%

0.74%

0.83%

0.84%

0.73%

0.83%

MMDA

0.69%

0.63%

0.68%

1.35%

1.52%

0.82%

1.76%

Savings

0.30%

0.29%

0.26%

0.32%

0.32%

0.29%

0.32%

CDs 

1.54%

1.77%

1.96%

2.14%

2.29%

1.88%

2.23%

  Interest Bearing Deposits

0.88%

1.01%

1.17%

1.49%

1.63%

1.13%

1.69%

  Total Cost of Deposits

0.71%

0.80%

0.95%

1.25%

1.37%

0.92%

1.43%











Other Funding

2.96%

0.98%

1.14%

2.34%

3.29%

1.62%

3.35%

  Total Cost of Funds

0.93%

0.83%

0.97%

1.37%

1.49%

1.01%

1.58%











Net Interest Margin

3.58%

3.18%

3.33%

3.32%

3.35%

3.35%

3.39%

Net Interest Spread

3.53%

3.14%

3.27%

3.23%

3.26%

3.29%

3.30%











Memo:  Excluding SBA PPP loans







     Loans

4.57%

4.60%

4.83%

4.89%

5.06%

4.72%

5.19%

     Total Earning Assets

4.14%

4.14%

4.49%

4.60%

4.75%

4.34%

4.88%

     Net Interest Margin*

3.23%

3.28%

3.51%

3.32%

3.35%

3.33%

3.39%











*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods


Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc.    ($000's, except per share data)

For the Three Month Period:

Year to date Period:











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Return on average assets

1.15%

1.19%

0.61%

0.00%

1.31%

0.78%

1.22%

     Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(0.33%)

0.00%

0.00%

0.63%

0.00%

0.06%

0.11%

Return on average assets - operating

0.82%

1.19%

0.61%

0.63%

1.31%

0.84%

1.33%











Net Income

$                 8,963

$                 9,588

$                 4,709

$                       27

$                 8,964

$               23,287

$               33,167

     Income tax expense

3,003

2,417

1,188

6

1,268

6,614

6,077

     Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitments)

3,481

2,000

10,899

3,450

-

19,830

350

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

$               15,447

$               14,005

$               16,796

$                 3,483

$               10,232

$               49,731

$               39,594

     Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(3,298)

-

-

5,378

-

2,080

3,702

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings - operating

$               12,149

$               14,005

$               16,796

$                 8,861

$               10,232

$               51,811

$               43,296











Return on average assets

1.15%

1.19%

0.61%

0.00%

1.31%

0.78%

1.22%

     Effect of tax expense

0.39%

0.31%

0.16%

0.00%

0.19%

0.22%

0.22%

     Effect of provision for credit losses

0.45%

0.25%

1.48%

0.51%

0.00%

0.66%

0.01%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets

1.98%

1.78%

2.28%

0.51%

1.50%

1.67%

1.46%

     Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(0.42%)

0.00%

0.00%

0.78%

0.00%

0.07%

0.14%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets - operating

1.56%

1.78%

2.28%

1.30%

1.50%

1.74%

1.59%











Return on average equity

9.16%

9.87%

4.92%

0.03%

9.49%

6.04%

9.13%

     Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(2.63%)

0.00%

0.00%

4.54%

0.00%

0.46%

0.80%

Return on average equity - operating

6.53%

9.87%

4.92%

4.57%

9.49%

6.50%

9.93%

     Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

2.51%

3.85%

1.94%

(4.53%)

3.91%

2.56%

3.16%

Return on average tangible equity - operating

9.04%

13.72%

6.86%

0.04%

13.40%

9.06%

13.09%











Efficiency ratio

59.43%

52.79%

49.07%

85.84%

57.60%

60.51%

59.44%

     Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(2.00%)

0.00%

0.00%

(23.34%)

0.00%

(5.49%)

(3.07%)

Efficiency ratio - operating

57.43%

52.79%

49.07%

62.50%

57.60%

55.02%

56.37%











Stockholders' equity

$             390,554

$             388,983

$             381,669

$             378,822

$             377,241

$             390,554

$             377,241

     Less goodwill and other intangible assets

-107,780

-108,122

-108,463

-108,804

-109,145

-107,780

-109,145

Tangible common equity

$             282,774

$             280,861

$             273,206

$             270,018

$             268,096

$             282,774

$             268,096











Equity to Assets

12.64%

12.33%

12.42%

13.71%

13.86%

12.64%

13.86%

     Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(3.16%)

(3.11%)

(3.21%)

(3.54%)

(3.60%)

(3.16%)

(3.60%)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.49%

9.22%

9.22%

10.17%

10.26%

9.49%

10.26%











Book value per share

$                 16.03

$                 15.96

$                 15.67

$                 15.59

$                 15.60

$                 16.03

$                 15.60

     Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(4.42)

(4.44)

(4.45)

(4.48)

(4.51)

(4.42)

(4.51)

Tangible book value per share

$                 11.60

$                 11.53

$                 11.21

$                 11.11

$                 11.09

$                 11.60

$                 11.09











Net Interest Margin

3.58%

3.18%

3.33%

3.32%

3.35%

3.35%

3.39%

     Effect of adjustment for PPP associated balances*

(0.35%)

0.10%

0.18%

0.00%

0.00%

(0.02%)

0.00%

Net Interest Margin excluding PPP associated balances

3.23%

3.28%

3.51%

3.32%

3.35%

3.33%

3.39%

     Effect of adjustment for accretion

(0.12%)

(0.17%)

(0.30%)

(0.10%)

(0.19%)

(0.17%)

(0.16%)

Net Interest Margin - Adjusted

3.11%

3.11%

3.21%

3.22%

3.16%

3.16%

3.23%

*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

