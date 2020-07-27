Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces earnings of $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. also declares a dividend of $0.10 per share, its thirty-fifth consecutive quarterly dividend

News provided by

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

Jul 27, 2020, 16:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) ("Southern National" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sonabank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.19 basic and diluted compared to $0.39 basic and $0.38 diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $4.7 million compared to $15.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.20 basic and $0.19 diluted compared to $0.64 basic and $0.63 diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2019. 

The Board of Directors also announces and declares a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2020.  This is Southern National's thirty-fifth consecutive quarterly dividend. 

Commenting on the quarter, President and CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. said "I am really proud of what we accomplished in the second quarter of 2020.  Despite the fact that our locations were closed, our bankers worked together to close and process over 3,800 PPP loans and grow core deposits at the fastest pace in our Company's history while steadily moving lower on rates.  We saw a substantial improvement in revenue and pretax pre-provision earnings and held steady on operating expenses.  Our announcement regarding Panacea illustrates our commitment to technology and creativity and promises to drive shareholder value with increased growth rates in earnings per share.  We expect the second half of the year to be centered on managing through the economic impacts of the pandemic and are encouraged with the conversations and diligence we have directed to existing customer relationships."

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include:

  • Originated approx. 3,800 PPP loans totaling $335.6 million.
  • Deferred PPP fees (net of expenses) of $10.6 million.
  • Increased non-CD deposits to total deposits 71% compared to 59% at 2Q 2019.
  • Cost of Deposits declined to 0.95% (over 45% compared to year end 2019 levels).
  • Increased contribution from mortgage investment to $4.1 million.
  • Increased PTPP income to $16.8 million or 2.27% of average assets (compared to 1.51% for 2019).
  • Announced partnership with Tyler Stafford and Panacea that will increase long-term growth in assets and earnings per share focusing on medical professionals.
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 49.07% compared to 58.21% in the same quarter of 2019.
  • Total assets increased to approximately $3.1 billion at June 30, 2020.
  • Tangible book value per share of $11.21 at June 30, 2020 has increased 6.9% since a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $22.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 or $1.5 million due to higher levels of average earning assets.  The Company's net interest margin for the current quarter declined to 3.33%, impacted heavily by the origination of PPP loans with net margins of only 0.77%.  Excluding the effects of PPP loans, the Company's net interest margin would have increased to 3.50% compared to 3.40% at the same time in 2019.  While yields on earning assets have fallen due to market conditions, the Company's funding costs have benefited materially for the first half of 2020 and are expected to continue improving for several additional quarters.   Yields on earning assets have fallen from 4.93% to 4.25% when compared to the second quarter of 2019 versus a 67% decline in total cost of funding over the same period.

Commenting on the trends around net interest margin, Mr. Zember stated "Our foremost balance sheet strategy right now is to permanently improve our funding and our funding costs.  In the coming quarters, we are looking to continue growing core deposits at a pace that will allow us to dramatically reduce reliance on brokered and listing service CDs.  As we move through the year and see the funding mix move more towards checking and money market accounts, we will focus even more attention on funding costs.  Strategically, we believe the pathway to our desired funding profile for the Company is a twelve to eighteen month process that will drive material value and profitability long-term."

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Southern National had record non-interest income of $8.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Income on account maintenance and deposit service fees declined $299 thousand primarily in account service charges and NSF fees.  Gains on our investment in Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM") increased to $4.2 million compared to $558 thousand in the same quarter in 2019, driven by higher margins on closed loans and materially higher volumes from refinance activity as well as production from new hires and teams that were on boarded in the last half of 2019.   Lastly, the Company experienced a recovery related to a previously charged-off acquired loan of approximately $2 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, impressively similar to the $13.9 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $385 thousand increase in data processing expense, a $194 thousand increase in employee compensation and benefits, all offset by a $495 thousand decrease in building and leasehold depreciation.

Noninterest expense was $33.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $30.2 million during the same period in 2019.  Both periods had unusually large non-recurring items including costs associated with the Company's management restructure, settlement of lawsuits and costs associated with the consolidation of several branches.

Loan Portfolio

Loans outstanding grew to $2.51 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $2.17 billion at the same time in 2019.  Loan production in the second quarter of 2020 centered mostly on PPP which totaled $335.6 million.  Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have decreased $10.2 million since December 31, 2019.

The Company ended the second quarter of 2020 with a concentration in hotels totaling $288.4 million.  The portfolio, prior to the pandemic, had debt weighted average debt coverage of approximately 147% and weighted average loan to value of approximately 68%.  Substantially all of the Company's hotel loans are to national brands and approximately 93% of the portfolio are to limited service hotels, in non-leisure areas with historically lower operating costs. Approximately 76% percent of the hotel loans had been granted a COVID-19 deferral as of June 30, 2020.

Mr. Zember commented about the concentration, saying "During the second quarter, the executive team and our commercial relationship managers reviewed every relationship and portfolio concentration over $5.0 million.  This review covered approximately 65% of the total portfolio and added to our confidence concerning the viability and strength of our customer base.  There is no doubt that our hotel and hospitality customers are suffering with lower occupancy and revenue rates but the improvement in these and other key ratios over the quarter has been very encouraging.  Additionally, the portfolio is heavily oriented around strong, lifetime operators with substantial equity in each project, lower loan-to-values and who are actively and permanently right-sizing their cost structures."

Credit Loss Provision and Asset Quality

The Allowance for Loan Losses (incurred loss model) increase to $23.6 million at June 30, 2020.  The Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans now stands at 0.94%, and the Allowance to Loan plus discounts on acquired loan to Total Loans is 1.28%.

As the COVID-19 health crisis unfolded in the Company's markets and businesses experienced disruptions in normal operations, the Company provided certain modifications, including interest only or principal and interest deferments.  Total modified loans or loans with requests for modifications at June 30, 2020 were $707.8 million.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.47% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2019. Total non-accrual loans increased to $14.9 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2019 due to COVID-19 related issues.

Lastly, the Company has participated extensively in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program.  The Company had approved and secured funds for over 3,800 customers totaling $335.6 million. Net deferred PPP fees less direct origination expense is $10.6 million at June 30, 2020.  The Company has secured borrowings from the Federal Reserve's discount window for the full amount of the PPP loans outstanding and does not anticipate any issues with liquidity.  Additionally, the Company has contracted with certain firms with extensive experience in BSA, bank compliance, technology and underwriting to ensure the customer files are well documented and exceed the SBA's requirements for funding and stands ready to assist our customers in the upcoming loan forgiveness process.

Deposits

Total deposits remained flat at $2.15 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $2.15 billion at the same time in 2019.  However, during the quarter, the Company replaced $76 million of brokered, listing service and higher rate customer CDs with growth in checking, NOW and MMDA balances.  The Company is aggressively building sales and incentive cultures focused on growing and managing core deposits, with the primary attention on commercial and consumer checking accounts.  Management expects continued improvement in the funding mix over the next several quarters with additional reductions in total funding costs.

Stockholders' Equity

Tangible common book value at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $11.21 per share, an increase of 6.9% since the same time in 2019.  Tangible common equity at June 30, 2020 was $273.2 million, or 9.22% of tangible assets.  Sonabank's capital ratios were especially strong with tier one leverage and total risk based capital ratios estimated at 10.62% and 14.22%, respectively at the end of the second quarter of 2020.  The growth in assets during the quarter was mostly centered around PPP activity which reduced the Company's tangible common equity ratio by 77 bps and the Bank's tier one capital ratio by 134 bps.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

As of June 30, 2020, Southern National had $3.07 billion in total assets, $2.51 billion in total loans and $2.15 billion in total deposits. Sonabank, the Company's banking subsidiary provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Southern National uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. 

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of Southern National and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Southern National's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Southern National.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to future events or the future performance of Southern National. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of Southern National and Sonabank and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond their respective control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of numerous possible uncertainties. Words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions, should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements, although other phrasing may be used. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and may not be realized due to a variety of factors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Registration Statements on Form S-4) filed by Southern National. You should consider such factors and not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No obligation is undertaken by Southern National to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.

Contacts

Addresses:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

Phone: 804-997-2406 

6830 Old Dominion Drive

McLean, VA 22101

Jeffrey L. Karafa, EVP and CFO


Phone: 804-997-2404

Sonabank        


10900 Nuckols Road, Suite 325

Glen Allen, VA 23060


Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., NASDAQ Symbol SONA
Website: www.sonabank.com  

For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$        82,586

$        55,865

$        31,928

$        48,572

$        33,088

$               82,586

$        33,088

Investment securities-available for sale

160,979

168,520

164,820

163,344

163,860

160,979

163,860

Investment securities-held to maturity

53,958

59,234

72,448

78,790

86,815

53,958

86,815

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank

16,927

21,396

17,832

14,602

17,364

17,193

17,633

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

2,511,504

2,212,538

2,186,047

2,141,385

2,172,845

2,511,504

2,172,845

Allowance for loan losses

(23,627)

(12,722)

(10,261)

(11,201)

(11,613)

(23,627)

(11,613)

Net loans

2,487,877

2,199,816

2,175,786

2,130,184

2,161,232

2,487,877

2,161,232

Loans held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets

108,463

108,804

109,145

109,486

109,838

108,463

109,838

Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,111

7,664

8,013

8,374

7,924

7,111

7,924

Bank premises and equipment, net

31,087

31,079

31,184

31,265

30,767

31,087

31,367

Bank-owned life insurance

64,622

64,236

63,850

63,452

63,060

64,622

63,060

Deferred tax assets, net

11,087

11,154

11,788

11,788

11,788

11,087

14,475

Other assets

47,209

34,795

35,376

36,527

35,880

47,209

35,011

Total assets

$  3,072,171

$  2,762,563

$  2,722,170

$  2,698,915

$  2,724,303

$         3,072,171

$  2,724,303











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Demand deposits

$     447,605

$     338,095

$     339,153

$     343,686

$     335,024

$            447,605

$     335,024

NOW accounts

424,096

380,977

391,172

368,354

361,787

424,096

361,787

Money market accounts

488,229

477,660

466,867

458,737

444,299

488,229

444,299

Savings accounts

171,681

151,406

144,486

146,119

143,328

171,681

143,328

Time deposits

619,918

727,216

783,040

861,842

865,988

619,918

865,988

    Total deposits

2,151,529

2,075,354

2,124,718

2,178,738

2,150,426

2,151,529

2,150,426

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000

205,140

121,640

45,640

110,640

100,000

110,640

PPPLF Advances

333,574

-

-

-

-

333,574

-

Subordinated notes

56,689

56,686

56,683

56,681

56,678

56,689

56,678

Operating lease liabilities

7,896

8,509

8,469

8,830

8,385

7,896

8,385

Other liabilities

40,814

38,052

33,419

38,396

35,382

40,814

35,382

Total liabilities

2,690,502

2,383,741

2,344,929

2,328,285

2,361,512

2,690,502

2,361,512

Stockholders' equity

381,669

378,822

377,241

370,630

362,792

381,669

362,792

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  3,072,171

$  2,762,563

$  2,722,170

$  2,698,915

$  2,724,303

$         3,072,171

$  2,724,303











Tangible common equity

$     273,206

$     270,018

$     268,096

$     261,144

$     252,953

$            273,206

$     252,953

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.22%

10.17%

10.26%

10.09%

9.68%

9.22%

9.68%

Tangible book value

$         11.21

$         11.11

$         11.09

$         10.80

$         10.49

$                11.21

$         10.49

For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Interest and dividend income

$        28,672

$        28,481

$        29,354

$        30,474

$        30,393

$               57,153

$        60,696

Interest expense

6,199

7,966

8,685

9,459

9,429

14,165

18,780

Net interest income

22,473

20,515

20,669

21,015

20,964

42,988

41,916

Provision for credit losses

10,899

3,450

-

150

-

14,349

200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

11,574

17,065

20,669

20,865

20,964

28,639

41,716

Account maintenance and deposit service fees

1,489

1,698

1,847

1,837

1,788

3,187

3,475

Income from bank-owned life insurance

385

386

399

392

385

771

908

Equity gain from mortgage affiliate

4,161

231

16

599

558

4,392

576

Recoveries related to acquired charged-off loans and investment securities

2,235

184

477

145

324

2,419

915

Other 

123

321

620

1

135

444

378

Noninterest income

8,393

2,820

3,359

2,974

3,190

11,213

6,253

Employee compensation and benefits

7,338

12,309

6,738

6,567

7,144

19,647

12,956

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,044

2,558

2,389

1,482

2,538

4,602

5,051

Amortization of core deposit intangible

341

341

341

352

362

682

725

Virginia franchise tax expense

659

570

562

563

563

1,229

1,126

Data processing expense

956

707

677

622

571

1,663

1,083

Telecommunication and communication expense

369

368

357

477

177

737

781

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned

-

71

-

-

(36)

71

(38)

Professional fees

873

1,193

1,036

673

1,381

2,066

1,903

Other expenses

1,490

1,735

1,696

1,878

1,192

3,225

6,596

Noninterest expense

14,070

19,852

13,796

12,614

13,892

33,922

30,182

Income before income taxes

5,897

33

10,232

11,225

10,262

5,930

17,786

Income tax expense 

1,188

6

1,268

2,361

943

1,194

2,448

Net income 

$          4,709

$                27

$          8,964

$          8,864

$          9,319

$                 4,736

$        15,339











Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income








Management Restructure

$                  -

$          4,899

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                4,899

$                  -

Branch Closures

-

479

-

-

-

479

-

Other loss and related legal expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,702

Income tax effect

-

(1,076)

-

-

-

(1,076)

(777)

   Total Net Income adjusted for nonrecurring expenses

$          4,709

$          4,329

$          8,964

$          8,864

$          9,319

$                 9,038

$        18,264






















Pretax preprovision earnings

$        16,796

$          7,785

$        10,232

$        11,375

$        10,262

$               24,581

$        20,911

Pretax preprovision earnings to average assets

2.27%

1.14%

1.50%

1.67%

1.51%

3.46%

3.08%



For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period



2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Per Share Data:








Earnings per share - Basic

$            0.19

$            0.00

$            0.37

$            0.37

$            0.39

$                   0.20

$            0.64

Earnings per share - Diluted

$            0.19

$            0.00

$            0.37

$            0.36

$            0.38

$                   0.19

$            0.63

Book value per share

$          15.74

$          15.59

$          15.60

$          15.33

$          15.04

$                 15.77

$          15.11

Tangible book value per share

$          11.21

$          11.11

$          11.09

$          10.80

$          10.49

$                 11.21

$          10.49

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

24,246,355

24,168,359

24,092,534

24,071,925

24,024,580

24,207,357

24,017,311

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

24,352,708

24,388,085

24,411,147

24,374,163

24,322,717

24,349,153

24,315,017

Shares outstanding at end of period

24,361,603

24,297,703

24,181,534

24,171,776

24,117,326

24,361,603

24,117,326











Selected Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

0.61%

0.00%

1.31%

1.29%

1.37%

0.33%

1.14%

Return on average equity

4.92%

0.03%

9.49%

9.57%

10.46%

2.49%

8.71%

Return on average tangible equity

6.86%

0.04%

13.40%

13.64%

15.10%

3.48%

12.50%

Yield on earning assets

4.25%

4.61%

4.75%

4.89%

4.93%

4.42%

4.93%

Cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities

0.97%

1.60%

1.49%

1.60%

1.62%

1.16%

1.87%

Net interest margin

3.33%

3.32%

3.35%

3.37%

3.40%

3.32%

3.41%

Net loans to deposits

115.63%

106.00%

102.40%

97.77%

100.50%

115.63%

101.58%

Operating efficiency ratio

49.07%

85.84%

57.60%

52.76%

58.21%

65.46%

63.73%

Overhead ratio

0.13%

1.85%

0.22%

0.11%

0.20%

0.96%

0.42%

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.04%

0.04%

0.03%

0.01%

0.04%

0.04%











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:







Return on average assets

0.61%

0.00%

1.31%

1.29%

1.37%

0.33%

1.14%

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses

0.00%

0.63%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.31%

0.21%

Return on average assets excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)

0.61%

0.63%

1.31%

1.29%

1.37%

0.64%

1.35%











Return on average equity

4.92%

0.03%

9.49%

9.57%

10.46%

2.49%

8.71%

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses

0.00%

4.54%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

2.25%

1.66%

Return on average equity excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)

4.92%

4.57%

0.00%

0.00%

10.46%

4.74%

10.37%











Operating efficiency ratio

49.07%

85.84%

57.60%

52.76%

58.21%

65.46%

63.73%

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses

0.00%

-23.34%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-8.32%

-7.80%

Operating efficiency ratio excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)

49.07%

62.50%

57.60%

52.76%

58.21%

57.14%

55.93%











Tangible book value

$          11.21

$          11.11

$          11.09

$          10.80

$          10.49

$                 11.21

$          10.49

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses

-

0.18

-

-

-

0.18

0.12

Tangible book value excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)

$          11.21

$          11.29

$          11.09

$          10.80

$          10.49

$                 11.39

$          10.61

For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Asset Quality Information:

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019











Loans secured by real estate:








Commercial real estate - owner occupied

$     412,916

$     409,739

$     414,479

$     399,105

$     410,832

$            413,689

$     410,832

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

591,229

599,987

559,195

542,909

561,732

591,323

561,732

Secured by farmland

16,845

16,608

17,622

17,504

9,692

16,845

9,692

Construction and loan loans

122,086

115,144

150,750

162,458

158,956

122,456

158,956

Residential 1-4 family

612,247

624,119

604,777

574,935

572,715

612,809

572,715

Multi-family residential

100,685

90,652

82,055

82,626

82,593

100,685

82,593

Home equity lines of credit

101,218

106,820

109,006

112,801

117,298

101,289

117,298

     Total real estate loans

1,957,226

1,963,069

1,937,884

1,892,338

1,913,818

1,959,096

1,913,818











Commercial loans

204,160

223,433

221,447

220,707

229,502

204,286

229,502

SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans

335,612

-

-

-

-

335,612

-

Consumer loans

24,733

25,708

26,304

28,075

29,310

24,734

29,310

Gross loans

2,521,731

2,212,210

2,185,635

2,141,120

2,172,630

2,523,728

2,172,630











Plus (less) deferred costs (fees) on loans

(10,227)

328

412

265

215

(10,227)

215

Loan receivable, net of deferred costs (fees)

$  2,511,504

$  2,212,538

$  2,186,047

$  2,141,385

$  2,172,845

$         2,513,501

$  2,172,845






















Allowance for Loan Losses (Incurred Loss Model): 







Balance at beginning of period

$     (12,722)

$     (10,261)

$     (11,201)

$     (11,613)

$     (11,874)

$            (10,261)

$     (12,283)

Provision for loan losses

(10,900)

(3,450)

-

(150)

-

(14,350)

(200)











Charge-offs

34

1,098

974

648

968

1,132

1,657

Recoveries

(39)

(109)

(34)

(85)

(707)

(148)

(787)

  Net charge-offs

(5)

989

940

563

261

984

870











Ending balance

$     (23,627)

$     (12,722)

$     (10,261)

$     (11,201)

$     (11,613)

$            (23,627)

$     (11,613)

Cummulative reconciliation to CECL (Not yet adopted):







CECL adoption impact on acquired loans

(2,347)

(2,347)



(2,347)

CECL adoption impact on retained earnings

(5,429)

(5,429)



(5,429)

CECL adoption impact on deferred tax assets

(1,495)

(1,495)



(1,495)

Cummulative additional provision for loan losses

(2,841)

(10,666)



(2,841)

Ending balance

$     (35,739)

$     (32,659)



$            (35,739)











Allowance for Unfunded Commitments (Incurred Loss Model):







Balance at beginning of period

$             (55)

$             (55)

$              (55)

$              (55)

$              (55)

$                    (55)

$              (55)

Cummulative reconciliation to CECL (Not yet adopted):







CECL adoption impact on retained earnings

(239)

(239)



(239)

CECL adoption impact on deferred tax assets

(66)

(66)



(66)

Cummulative additional provision for unfunded commitments

(883)

(491)



(883)

Ending balance

$        (1,177)

$           (785)



$               (1,177)

For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Net  Charge-off Information:

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Charge-offs








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                   -

$              821

$              188

$              267

$                   -

$                     821

$              167

Real estate - construction and development

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Real estate - commercial and farmland

-

-

403

-

781

-

1,244

Real estate - residential

-

245

336

316

90

245

90

Consumer installment

34

32

47

65

97

66

156

  Total charge-offs

34

1,098

974

648

968

1,132

1,657











Recoveries








Commercial, financial and agricultural

(18)

(66)

(14)

(65)

(209)

(84)

(272)

Real estate - construction and development

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Real estate - commercial and farmland

(3)

(6)

(3)

(4)

(203)

(9)

(206)

Real estate - residential

(6)

(31)

(6)

(8)

(284)

(37)

(292)

Consumer installment

(12)

(6)

(11)

(8)

(11)

(18)

(17)

  Total recoveries

(39)

(109)

(34)

(85)

(707)

(148)

(787)










Net charge-offs

$                (5)

$              989

$              940

$              563

$              261

$                     984

$              870











Non-Performing Assets:







Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

$                   -

$                   -

$                   -

$                   -

$                   -

$                          -

$                   -

Nonaccrual loans

14,930

8,941

8,900

3,842

5,200

14,930

5,200

Other real estate owned

6,006

5,876

6,224

5,835

5,041

6,006

5,041

Total non-performing assets

$         20,936

$         14,817

$         15,124

$           9,677

$         10,241

$                20,936

$         10,241

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans

$           3,513

$           2,889

$           4,129

$           3,309

$           3,207

$                  3,513

$           3,207











Troubled debt restructuring

$           1,667

$              694

$              697

$              679

$              685

$                  1,667

$              685

Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications

$       707,841

$         24,308

$                   -

$                   -

$                   -

$              707,841

$                   -











Asset Quality Ratios:







Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees

0.57%

0.43%

0.40%

0.24%

0.26%

0.57%

0.26%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.00%

0.18%

0.17%

0.10%

0.05%

0.09%

0.08%






















Loans by Risk Grade:







  Pass, not graded

$     653,943

$     630,827

$     611,160

$     568,101

$     580,033

$            655,940

$     580,033

  Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality

306

538

374

271

364

306

364

  Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality

323,512

28,583

27,855

25,852

28,199

323,512

28,199

  Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality

837,606

866,316

871,463

856,087

850,758

837,606

850,758

  Pass Grade 4 - Pass

662,534

664,124

652,464

666,958

689,046

662,534

689,046

  Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention

14,006

11,622

12,235

13,093

14,326

14,006

14,326

  Grade 6 - Substandard

19,597

10,528

10,496

11,023

10,119

19,597

10,119

  Grade 7 - Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  Grade 8 - Loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total loans

$  2,511,504

$  2,212,538

$  2,186,047

$  2,141,385

$  2,172,845

$         2,513,501

$  2,172,845

For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Average Balances:

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019











Assets








Interest-earning assets:







Loans, net of deferred fees 

$  2,401,620

$  2,200,926

$  2,165,717

$  2,165,717

$  2,161,505

$         2,301,274

$  2,158,395

Investment securities

222,124

231,794

242,916

242,916

248,276

226,959

242,878

Other earning assets

91,230

54,800

65,706

65,706

55,824

73,015

73,001

Total earning assets

2,714,974

2,487,520

2,474,340

2,474,340

2,465,605

2,601,248

2,474,275

Other assets

250,897

252,700

254,550

254,550

254,118

251,798

249,545

Total assets

2,965,872

2,740,220

2,728,890

2,728,890

2,719,723

2,853,046

2,723,820











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Demand deposits

$     418,382

$     333,408

$     334,435

$     334,435

$     331,481

$            375,895

$     325,921

Interest-bearing liabilities:







NOW and other demand accounts

404,700

379,531

362,564

362,564

357,850

392,115

351,925

Money market accounts

488,648

469,651

456,492

456,492

432,927

479,150

417,358

Savings accounts

163,574

147,697

144,266

144,266

146,073

155,635

146,827

Time deposits 

710,483

756,055

867,533

867,533

848,806

733,269

887,258

   Total Deposits

2,185,787

1,752,934

1,830,855

1,830,855

1,785,656

2,136,064

2,129,289

Borrowings

371,836

251,830

173,866

173,866

223,053

311,833

218,516

  Total Funding

2,557,623

2,004,764

2,004,722

2,004,722

2,008,709

2,447,897

2,347,805

Other Liabilities

24,495

21,781

24,398

22,385

22,123

23,138

20,818

Stockholders' equity

383,753

380,267

367,349

367,349

357,410

382,010

355,197

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  2,965,872

$  2,740,220

$  2,728,890

$  2,728,890

$  2,719,723

$         2,853,046

$  2,723,820























For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Net Interest Margin:

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Loans

$       27,044

$       26,741

$       27,489

$       28,340

$       28,378

$              53,785

$       56,352

Investment securities

1,247

1,361

1,495

1,521

1,627

2,608

3,208

Other earning assets

381

379

431

614

326

760

1,074

   Total Earning Assets

28,672

28,481

29,415

30,475

30,331

57,153

60,634











NIB DDA








NOW and other demand accounts

745

786

791

783

773

1,531

1,415

Money market accounts

830

1,575

1,779

2,080

2,058

2,404

3,886

Savings accounts

107

116

116

115

115

223

230

Time deposits 

3,464

4,026

4,798

5,023

4,709

7,491

9,586

  Total Deposit Costs

5,146

6,503

7,484

8,001

7,655

11,649

15,117











Other Borrowings

1,053

1,463

1,201

1,458

1,774

2,516

3,663

  Total Funding

6,199

7,966

8,685

9,459

9,429

14,165

18,780











Net Interest Income

$       22,473

$      20,515

$       20,730

$       21,016

$       20,902

$              42,988

$       41,854























For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period

Asset and Liability Yields

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Loans

4.53%

4.89%

5.04%

5.19%

5.27%

4.70%

5.26%

Investments

2.26%

2.36%

2.44%

2.48%

2.63%

2.31%

2.66%

Short term assets

1.68%

2.78%

2.60%

3.71%

2.34%

2.09%

2.97%

  Total Earning Assets

4.25%

4.60%

4.72%

4.89%

4.93%

4.42%

4.94%











NOW

0.74%

0.83%

0.87%

0.86%

0.87%

0.79%

0.81%

MMDA

0.68%

1.35%

1.55%

1.81%

1.91%

1.01%

1.88%

Savings

0.26%

0.32%

0.32%

0.32%

0.32%

0.29%

0.32%

CDs 

1.96%

2.14%

2.19%

2.30%

2.23%

2.05%

2.18%

  Interest Bearing Deposits

0.95%

1.49%

1.62%

1.73%

1.72%

1.10%

1.43%

  (total cost of deposits)

0.95%

1.49%

1.62%

1.73%

1.72%

1.10%

1.43%











Other Funding

1.14%

2.34%

2.74%

3.33%

3.19%

1.62%

3.38%

  Total Cost of Funding

0.97%

1.60%

1.72%

1.87%

1.88%

1.16%

1.61%











Net Interest Margin

3.33%

3.32%

3.32%

3.37%

3.40%

3.32%

3.41%

Net Interest Spread

3.27%

3.01%

3.00%

3.01%

3.05%

3.25%

3.33%

SOURCE Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

Related Links

www.sonabank.com

Also from this source

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces the...

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Announces 2020 Annual ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics