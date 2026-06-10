Southern Nevada Residents Invited to Help Shape the Region's Economic Future Through Community Survey

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), in partnership with TIP Strategies, is inviting residents, business owners, community organizations, workforce professionals, educators, and stakeholders across Southern Nevada to participate in a community survey that will help guide the regions next Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).

The CEDS serves as a federally recognized roadmap for regional economic growth, identifying priorities that support job creation, workforce development, infrastructure investment, economic diversification, and long-term resilience throughout Southern Nevada. The strategy also helps position the region to compete for federal funding opportunities and implement initiatives that strengthen the regional economy.

"Southern Nevada's future depends on the ideas, experiences, and perspectives of the people who live and work here," said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the LVGEA. "By participating in this survey, community members have an opportunity to directly influence the priorities and investments that will shape our region's economy for years to come."

To support the development of the new strategy, LVGEA has partnered with TIP Strategies, a nationally recognized economic development and strategic planning consulting firm. Together, they are leading a comprehensive planning process that includes data analysis, stakeholder engagement, and community input to ensure the final strategy reflects the needs and aspirations of Southern Nevada's diverse communities.

"TIP is privileged to work with LVGEA on crafting a five-year comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the Las Vegas region," states Jon Roberts, Managing Partner of TIP. "The CEDS is a federally recognized plan that can trigger federal funding and can engage disparate communities around shared outcomes. TIP has a long history in the region. We were involved in creating LVGEA's first CEDS in 2012 and have been impressed with the growth in the Las Vegas region since then. Our goal with this CEDS is to produce an actionable blueprint that can guide the region's growth over the next five years and beyond."

Community engagement is a critical component of the planning process. Input gathered through the survey will help identify regional strengths, challenges, and opportunities while ensuring the voices of residents and stakeholders are represented in the region's economic development priorities.

The survey is one of several engagement opportunities planned throughout the CEDS process. Feedback collected will help inform recommendations related to economic development, workforce readiness, business growth, infrastructure, innovation, and quality of life.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to complete and share the survey and learn more about the planning process by visiting https://lvgea.org/ceds/. To access the surveys directly, please visit https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/nxzD2J for the community survey. Business leaders, employers and industry partners can complete the business survey at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/ZYzzBR.

About the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to connecting and championing Southern Nevada's economic future through intentional business attraction, expansion, and regional connectivity. Rooted in the region's world-class hospitality and powered by innovation, Southern Nevada continues to position itself as a global leader in reinvention and opportunity for all. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026–2027. To learn more, visit www.lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance