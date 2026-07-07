Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Showcases Southern Nevada's Growing Bioscience Ecosystem at BIO International Convention 2026

Nevada Pavilion connects with hundreds of global biotechnology leaders.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) joined regional partners at the BIO International Convention 2026, held June 22-25 in San Diego, where Southern Nevada's rapidly growing bioscience ecosystem attracted significant interest from companies, investors and research institutions from around the world.

As part of the Nevada Pavilion, LVGEA collaborated with Roseman Bioventures, the UNLV Office of Technology Transfer and Economic Development, the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) and the city of Las Vegas to showcase the region's strengths in biotechnology, healthcare innovation, research and commercialization.

The BIO International Convention, the world's largest biotechnology conference, welcomed more than 20,000 attendees and facilitated more than 66,000 BIO Partnering™ meetings throughout the four-day event. The Nevada Pavilion hosted approximately 75 one-on-one business partnering meetings, connecting Southern Nevada organizations with biotechnology companies, investors, research institutions and industry leaders exploring opportunities to expand and collaborate in the region.

In addition to scheduled partnering meetings, LVGEA representatives engaged with more than 400 attendees who visited the Nevada Pavilion to learn about Southern Nevada's expanding bioscience sector, workforce, research capabilities and business-friendly environment.

"The response we received throughout the conference was incredibly encouraging," said Danielle Casey, President and CEO of the LVGEA. "One phrase we heard repeatedly was, 'I had no idea Vegas had all of this.' That reaction reinforces both how far Southern Nevada's bioscience ecosystem has come and the tremendous opportunity we have to continue telling our story. From world-class research institutions and innovative startups to strategic partnerships and a growing talent pipeline, our region is building a nationally competitive biohealth ecosystem, and BIO International Convention provided an outstanding platform to showcase that momentum."

The convention provided opportunities to strengthen existing relationships while introducing Southern Nevada's emerging life sciences industry to new domestic and international audiences. Representatives highlighted the region's collaborative approach to economic development, research commercialization, workforce development and business recruitment, while positioning Southern Nevada as an attractive destination for bioscience companies seeking long-term growth.

"The city of Las Vegas was honored to participate in the BIO International Convention, where we connected with industry leaders, gained renewed inspiration, and deepened our appreciation for the transformative impact of biotechnology," said Christopher Butte, Deputy Director of Economic and Urban Development, and Missy Braman, Senior Economic Development Specialist for the city of Las Vegas. "We greatly valued the opportunity to collaborate alongside our partners and fellow biohealth innovators. Recognizing that innovation alone is not enough, we know that success depends on forging strategic partnerships across research and development, investment, manufacturing and commercialization to ensure life-changing therapies reach the patients who need them most. BIO 2026 marked a pivotal milestone in advancing Las Vegas's biohealth sector, and we are excited to build on this momentum, seize emerging opportunities and continue driving a healthier future for our community."

LVGEA continues to prioritize health and life sciences as one of the region's key target industries through its recently launched three-year strategic plan. Participation in international events such as BIO International Convention supports the organization's efforts to attract high-wage employers, strengthen the innovation economy and diversify Southern Nevada's economic base.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to connecting and championing Southern Nevada's economic future through intentional business attraction, expansion, and regional connectivity. Rooted in the region's world-class hospitality and powered by innovation, Southern Nevada continues to position itself as a global leader in reinvention and opportunity for all. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026–2027. To learn more, visit www.lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance