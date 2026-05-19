Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Announces PERSPECTIVE Awards Dinner

Early Bird Tickets, Sponsorship Opportunities and Nominations Now Open.

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is proud to announce its inaugural PERSPECTIVE Awards Dinner on October 15th. After 46 years, LVGEA is taking a bold new step by combining its signature PERSPECTIVE and Award Dinners events into one unforgettable evening — The PERSPECTIVE Awards Dinner. This premier gathering for community and economic development insights, analysis, and forecasts will unite the best of both events by honoring achievements while showcasing the ideas, leadership, and bold thinking shaping Southern Nevada's economic future. Partnering with its PERSPECTIVE Awards Council, this LVGEA event will bring together business leaders, community partners, and innovators for a night of storytelling, recognition, and forward-looking perspectives.

Building on the longstanding legacy of PERSPECTIVE as the region's premier source for economic and community insight, the 2026 awards program introduces several new categories designed to spotlight innovation, collaboration and impactful leadership across southern Nevada's rapidly diversifying economy.

The expanded awards experience will honor standout organizations and individuals driving transformative growth in areas including business development, workforce innovation, community impact, regional collaboration and emerging industries. Southern Nevada's growth story is being written by visionary leaders, innovative companies, and organizations making a lasting impact across our region and we want help recognizing them.

Nominations are now officially open and can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9Q8CQNP

The nomination period will run from May 19 through July 31, with winners being notified by August 14.

Nominations are open to all sources, including self-nominations, and organizations within Clark County may be submitted in multiple categories through separate entries. A selection committee organized by the PERSPECTIVE Awards Council will review submissions and determine final award recipients. Organizations not selected may be re-nominated in future years, and award presentation in each category will be determined annually based on the selection process.

"The PERSPECTIVE Awards are evolving to better reflect the dynamic momentum happening across the region," said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the LVGEA. "This year's expanded recognition program creates an exciting opportunity to celebrate the visionaries, partnerships and companies helping move southern Nevada forward while bringing together leaders from across our business community."

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 top executives, elected officials, community leaders, industry stakeholders, and key decision-makers from across the region for an evening focused on celebrating regional achievement, economic resilience, and future opportunity. Designed as a new flagship experience with broader reach, elevated networking opportunities, and increased visibility for partners, the event will also feature a variety of sponsorship opportunities for businesses and organizations seeking meaningful engagement and brand exposure with influential business and civic leaders throughout Southern Nevada. Sponsorship commitments are currently being accepted, with several packages offering premium recognition and exclusive event benefits.

The PERSPECTIVE Awards Dinner is made possible through the support of a strong coalition of regional partners and investors committed to Southern Nevada's continued growth and success. Leading the way as inaugural PERSPECTIVE Council Sponsors, Cox Business and Nevada State Bank are helping shape and elevate this premier event, joined by valued supporters including PNC Bank, NV Energy, Amazon, Greenberg Traurig, Nevada National Security Sites, Howard Hughes, and Columbia Bank.

Early bird tickets for the 2026 PERSPECTIVE Awards are now on sale. For event details, nominations, sponsorship information and ticket purchases, visit: www.LVGEAAwards.org

About the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to connecting and championing Southern Nevada's economic future through intentional business attraction, expansion, and regional connectivity. Rooted in the region's world-class hospitality and powered by innovation, Southern Nevada continues to position itself as a global leader in reinvention and opportunity for all. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026–2027. To learn more, visit www.lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance