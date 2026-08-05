Southern Nevada Secures More Than 430 New Jobs and $55 Million in Capital Investment Through Business Expansions and New Operations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nevada continues to attract innovative companies and investment across key industries with the announcement of four new and expanding business operations expected to create more than 430 new jobs, generate more than $55 million in capital investment, and deliver over $322 million in economic impact and over $8 million in fiscal impact over the next two years.

The announced projects represent continued momentum across Southern Nevada's target industries, including advanced manufacturing, technology, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and innovative business services. Together, these companies are expanding the region's economic base, creating high-quality career opportunities, and strengthening Southern Nevada's reputation as a competitive destination for business growth and investment.

Supported by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), local jurisdictions, and regional partners, these projects demonstrate the impact of regional collaboration in attracting and supporting companies that contribute to Southern Nevada's long-term economic success.

"Since day one, my administration has focused on creating a business climate where companies can invest, innovate, and succeed. Today's announcement is further proof those efforts are paying off, with businesses choosing Nevada to invest more than $150 million, diversifying our economy, creating more than 2,100 good-paying jobs, and opening new opportunities for Nevada families to build successful futures."

"Southern Nevada continues to prove that companies in target industries can find the talent, infrastructure, and partnerships they need to grow and succeed in our market," said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of LVGEA. "These investments highlight the strength of our regional collaboration and the growing opportunities across industries that are shaping the future economy of Southern Nevada."

Collectively, the projects are expected to create more than 430 new full-time positions over the next two years, with average wages ranging from approximately $30 to $46 per hour.

Rapid Response Monitoring Expands Operations in the City of Henderson

Rapid Response Monitoring Services is expanding its existing Henderson operations to support continued growth of its nationwide Response Management Platform.

The expansion includes approximately 12,000 square feet of additional leased space, tenant improvements, and a $600,000 capital investment in equipment and facility enhancements. Over the next two years, Rapid Response Monitoring Services will create 75 new full-time positions, increasing employment at its Henderson facility to approximately 240 employees.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Syracuse, New York, Rapid Response is a leading Response Management company that protects more than 4 million subscriber accounts across the United States and Canada. Through advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and highly trained response specialists, the company transforms critical information into intelligent action when seconds matter most.

"Nevada represents an important part of Rapid's long-term growth strategy," said David Pida, Chief Financial Officer at Rapid Response Monitoring. "As the company expands its operational footprint in the state, Rapid is committed to creating high-quality careers, investing in advanced technology, and building lasting partnerships that contribute to the economic vitality of the communities it serves."

"We are thrilled that Rapid Response Monitoring Services has chosen to expand its operations in Henderson," said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. "Economic vitality is a strategic priority for our City, and we're proud to see companies like Rapid Response Monitoring Services invest in our community. Their continued growth strengthens our local economy, creates valuable job opportunities, and reinforces Henderson as a premier destination for business."

ALPLA Establishes New Manufacturing Presence in Clark County

ALPLA, a global leader in innovative plastic packaging solutions, will establish a new manufacturing presence in Southern Nevada as part of its expansion into the Western United States.

The project represents an $8 million capital investment and is expected to create 51 new jobs over the next two years, with average wages of approximately $35 per hour.

ALPLA develops and manufactures innovative packaging solutions for consumer products and is recognized globally for its commitment to sustainability, resource efficiency, and manufacturing excellence.

"With any new investment, ALPLA strives for long-term sustainable growth while minimizing the use of resources and energy consumption," said Tasos Pourlourkakis, Managing Director for North America at ALPLA. "Our new Nevada facility strengthens our presence in an important growth market of North America and expands our current portfolio. Working with Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has enabled our team to confidently bring the ALPLA standard of excellence to Nevada, while also strengthening workforce development efforts and continuing to advance the manufacturing industry."

"Clark County welcomes ALPLA, a global company recognized as an industry leader in plastic packaging for consumer products," said Shani Coleman, Director of Community and Economic Development for Clark County. "ALPLA's expansion here reflects the reputation and growth of our community as a destination for high-quality manufacturing operations. We are excited for the future of ALPLA in Clark County."

Advanced Circuit Board Manufacturing Facility Coming to Southern Nevada

A company specializing in advanced circuit board manufacturing is considering Southern Nevada for a new production facility, a project that would further strengthen the region's growing advanced manufacturing and technology ecosystem.

If selected, the facility would support the production of circuit boards used in critical technologies across the aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

The proposed project represents a $46 million capital investment and is expected to create 65 new jobs over the next two years, with average wages of approximately $46 per hour.

Founded in 2024, the company is focused on modernizing domestic circuit board manufacturing through technology enabled production and workforce development. Its potential investment in Southern Nevada aligns with the increasing national emphasis on strengthening the domestic supply chain, as the Americas currently produce only a small share of the world's circuit boards.

Co-Founder and CEO also shared that establishing a manufacturing facility in Southern Nevada would mark a significant milestone for the organization and expressed excitement about the opportunity to become part of the local community.

"I'm excited to be working with the team to find a class A industrial project that will house the future of their manufacturing facility. This will be a welcomed new entrance of chip manufacturing into the Vegas market!" states Rob Lujan, Executive Managing Director, Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage, Inc.

Hyve Solutions Establishes Nevada Operations with New North Las Vegas Facility

Hyve Solutions is establishing operations in Nevada with a new facility in North Las Vegas, with the real estate assistance of Cushman & Wakefield, supporting the company's continued growth in custom digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence computing solutions. The North Las Vegas operation is part of Hyve's broader investment in Nevada, strengthening Southern Nevada's position as a growing hub for advanced technology industries.

Hyve designs, manufactures, integrates, and deploys highly customized servers, storage, networking, and AI computing platforms for some of the world's largest cloud service providers, artificial intelligence companies, and enterprise organizations. As a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX, the company is helping advance next-generation digital infrastructure through strategic partnerships, including NVIDIA MGX and the Open Compute Project.

The project is expected to create 240 new jobs over the next two years, with average wages of $38.55 per hour. Hyve's investment also reflects a strong commitment to workforce development through partnerships with educational institutions and community organizations that support career readiness, professional development, and long-term talent development.

"Hyve Solutions is a company that aligns nicely with the vision we have for economic development in North Las Vegas," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. "This company will create 240 computer hardware manufacturing jobs over the next two years. Hyve Solutions has also made a pledge to be a good community partner that will support workforce development through partnerships with local education providers and community organizations."

About the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to connecting and championing Southern Nevada's economic future as a trusted regional partner, attracting and supporting the businesses that fuel a diverse, resilient, and prosperous economy. Rooted in the region's world-class hospitality and powered by innovation, Southern Nevada continues to position itself as a global leader in reinvention and opportunity for all. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026–2027. To learn more, visit www.lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance