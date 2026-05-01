SOUTHERN NEVADA'S FIRST-EVER EXTREME HEAT SUMMIT CONVENES ELECTED OFFICIALS, PUBLIC AGENCIES, RESEARCHERS, COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS TO DISCUSS, DEVELOP HEAT MITIGATION STRATEGIES

Summit Launches Southern Nevada Transportation Resilience Improvement Plan – LET'S GO

PREPARED!

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of early record-breaking temperatures across Southern Nevada, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) convened more than 200 community partners, residents and stakeholders together for the region's first-ever Southern Nevada Extreme Heat Summit on April 29 at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park.

From left, Ericka Aviles, founder and owner of Ericka Aviles Consulting; Angela Castro, deputy chief executive officer of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC); M.J. Maynard-Carey, chief executive officer of RTC; Michelle Deatrick, founder and national chair of the Democratic National Committee Council on Environment and Climate Crisis; Tick Segerblom, Clark County commissioner and Southern Nevada Strong committee chair; Leonardo Benavides, director of state government

Guided by the Southern Nevada Strong (SNS) Regional Plan, a vision for long-term economic success and community livability in the region, and partially funded through a Clark County Outside Agency Grant, the summit convened elected officials, public agencies, community organizations, and subject matter experts to address extreme heat as a growing regional challenge impacting transportation, public health, and equity.

"Extreme heat is no longer a seasonal inconvenience—it is a year-round challenge that requires coordinated, forward-thinking solutions," said Clark County Commissioner and SNS Steering Committee Chair Tick Segerblom. "This summit is an important step in aligning our region around strategies that protect public health, ensure equitable access to transportation, and build long-term resilience."

The event marked the official launch of the Southern Nevada Transportation Resilience Improvement Plan (TRIP), branded as "Let's Go Prepared," a coordinated regional effort to strengthen infrastructure, protect vulnerable populations, and improve mobility in the face of rising temperatures, flooding and other hazardous weather. Funded by a federal PROTECT grant, SNS, under the auspices of RTC, is working to develop the plan in concert with local agencies, community organizations and residents.

This collaborative effort will study which roads, bus routes, sidewalks, and bridges are most at risk, and identify projects and actions that can help and keep people moving during extreme heat and weather incidences. A major focus will be on shade, cooling, and making sure the communities hit hardest receive the help they need first.

"Today's summit is one of the earliest opportunities to get involved, and we need the community's voice to help shape this plan from the ground up," said Marci Henson, director of the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability. "By working together now, we can build a more resilient transportation system that keeps Southern Nevada safe, connected, and prepared for the challenges ahead."

The summit featured a full day of programming designed to foster collaboration, share best practices, and advance actionable solutions. Michelle Deatrick, founder and elected national chair of the Democratic National Committee Council on Environment and Climate Crisis, kicked off the summit as its keynote speaker. Since its launch in 2020, the Council, under Deatrick's leadership, has worked to elect officials who will fight for clean air, safe water, green jobs and a sustainable future.

Among the many breakout sessions and presentations was a conversation with David Hondula, director of heat response and mitigation, City of Phoenix; and Liliana Cardenas, RISE operations manager, Maricopa County Public Health. Hondula and Cardenas shared best practices and lessons learned from their extensive work in Phoenix and Maricopa County to mitigate and manage heat, including the creation of an official Heat Office and the appointment of a Chief Heat Officer.

"There is no denying we are facing a growing crisis in climate change that has far-reaching global implications," said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who also serves as chair of RTC board of commissioners. "Here in Southern Nevada, we continue to experience an increasing number of extreme heat days that affect everything about our daily lives. It's imperative we take action now to develop strategies to mitigate extreme heat, especially for our most vulnerable populations."

For more information about the Extreme Heat Summit and the Southern Nevada Transportation Resilience Improvement Plan, visit rtcsnv.com/HeatSummit.

Sponsors of the Extreme Heat Summit include NV Energy, The Madison Group, Avantus, Southern Nevada Water Authority, Encore Entertainment, Cox Communications and AC Element Hotel.

SNS is led by the RTC in partnership with local governments, businesses, education partners, community organizations, and residents.

About the RTC

The RTC is the regional authority overseeing public transit, metropolitan planning, roadway funding, traffic management, and the public bike share system. The RTC's vision is to advance regionally transformative mobility solutions through equitable, innovative and sustainable infrastructure development. The RTC's mission is to elevate quality of life for residents and visitors through sustainable planning, collaborative problem-solving, and safe and equitable transportation service. For more information about the RTC and our major initiatives or to download the rideRTC app, visit rtcsnv.com. Stay informed by subscribing to our blog or following us on social media.

SOURCE Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC)