Southern New Hampshire University Introduces Mobile-Friendly Platform to Transform Student Financial Services

"As our student body continues to grow, it is increasingly important to ensure that students have access to resources that can help them navigate the financial aid experience," said Tim Lehmann, Vice President for Student Financial Services at Southern New Hampshire University. "CampusLogic has already been nothing short of transformational, bringing greater clarity to financial services and freeing up time for our team to focus on advising and direct support to the students who need it most."

Through its partnership with CampusLogic, SNHU will have access to StudentForms, which automates complex forms and keeps students engaged with text message updates, and CampusMetrics, which provides real-time analytics and data dashboards to help institutions adjust services to the needs of the student population.

"Too often, the complex financial aid process creates barriers that prevent students from pursuing educational opportunities -- especially for the growing number of non-traditional learners who make up the majority of our postsecondary population," said Gregg Scoresby, Founder and CEO of CampusLogic. "SNHU has a well-earned reputation as a pioneer in higher education, and we look forward to working with them to bring their forward-thinking, student-centered approach to bear on transforming student financial services."

Recognized as a national leader for its transformative approach to online education, SNHU serves more than 54,000 undergraduate students across the country, more than 90 percent of whom receive some form of financial aid. SNHU has been named one of the country's most innovative organizations by U.S. News & World Report, Washington Monthly, and Fast Company.



CampusLogic works with more than 450 colleges and universities nationwide to transform student financial services with the first—and only—unified platform. Easy. Mobile. Personalized. CampusLogic's innovative software removes barriers from the student finance journey for a faster, more efficient path to enrollment and retention. Last week, CampusLogic announced an investment of $55 million from JMI Equity to expand its platform to colleges and universities nationwide.

About CampusLogic

CampusLogic transforms the way higher education delivers student financial services with the first—and only—comprehensive platform. Easy. Mobile. Personalized. CampusLogic's innovative software removes financial barriers to improve student access, reduce borrowing, and drive completion in higher education. Nearly 500 schools serving 3 million students simplify financial services resulting in higher enrollment, streamlined efficiencies, and improved retention with CampusLogic. For more information visit campuslogic.com.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 85-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 85,000 students worldwide, SNHU offers over 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each student. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-new-hampshire-university-introduces-mobile-friendly-platform-to-transform-student-financial-services-300641175.html

SOURCE CampusLogic; Southern New Hampshire University

Related Links

https://www.snhu.edu

http://campuslogic.com

