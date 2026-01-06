Southern Ocean Consulting and Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Announce 2026 Strategic Agreement Supporting Chamber's 2030 Modernization

LITTLE EGG HARBOR , N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Ocean Consulting, LLC and the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce have entered into a one-year strategic consulting agreement to advance the Chamber's 2030 modernization plan and strengthen the region's economic and marketing capacity.

Founded in 1914, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce is one of New Jersey's longest-standing business organizations, serving Forked River, Ocean Township, Barnegat Township, Stafford Township, Eagleswood, Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor, and Long Beach Island. Its Board continues to invest in long-range planning to help local businesses compete in an evolving Attention Economy, with a focus on visibility, trust, and consumer engagement.

Under the 2026 agreement, Southern Ocean Consulting founder Blaise Scibetta will serve as Economic Engagement Director. The role is designed to enhance operational efficiency, deepen member engagement, and deliver measurable value across the Chamber's business community.

"This partnership represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen and expand the Chamber's reach and effectiveness," said Scibetta. "We look forward to building momentum through strong member engagement, expanded sponsorships, and impactful programming that delivers real, measurable value."

Founded by Blaise Scibetta, Southern Ocean Consulting brings more than two decades of leadership experience in organizational growth, marketing, and stakeholder engagement. The firm is known for its hands-on, common-sense approach, collaborative leadership style, and ability to align strategy with execution to drive measurable outcomes. Southern Ocean Consulting specializes in business development, marketing strategy, revenue growth, and community engagement, and will also serve the Chamber as a non-voting Board Facilitator.

A major component of the agreement focuses on planning and growing the Chamber's networking and business development events. Southern Ocean Consulting will assist with event concept development, sponsorship packaging, promotional strategy, attendance growth, and post-event analysis. Programming will include both traditional and non-traditional networking formats, industry-specific gatherings, and strategic partner events throughout Southern Ocean County.

The Chamber continues to expand its communication and outreach platforms, including its updated website at visitLBIregion.com, its weekly radio and podcast program on WBNJ 91.9 FM, and multiple regional social media channels—supporting its century-long commitment to serving businesses, residents, and visitors. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce is headquartered at 703 Mill Creek Road, Suite G, Manahawkin, NJ.

SOURCE SOUTHERN OCEAN CONSULTING LLC