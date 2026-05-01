Southern Oregon Software Company Earns National Recognition for Leadership in Real Estate Technology

Grants Pass-based Rentec Direct and Founder Nathan Miller awarded for self-funded

growth, innovation and industry leadership

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Grants Pass software company built without outside investment is earning national recognition for placing Southern Oregon on the map as an unexpected technology hub. Rentec Direct and Founder and CEO Nathan Miller won three Stevie Awards® in the 2026 American Business Awards®, including Gold for Company of the Year and Gold for Best Entrepreneur, along with Bronze for Customer Service Department of the Year. This recognition marks Rentec Direct's ninth consecutive year in the premier business awards program, highlighting a two-decade track record of sustained growth, customer-centric innovation and industry leadership.

Rentec Direct and Founder and CEO Nathan Miller, won Stevie Awards® in the 2026 American Business Awards®, including Gold for Company of the Year and Gold for Best Entrepreneur, along with Bronze for Customer Service Department of the Year.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in downtown Grants Pass, Rentec Direct has grown from a self-funded startup into one of the country's leading property management software platforms, serving more than 400,000 users in all 50 states and internationally. The company's growth has remained fully organic and independent, guided by customer-driven product innovation and a service-first philosophy that has helped it compete nationally while remaining rooted in Southern Oregon.

"These awards are especially meaningful because it reflects what we've built from right here in Southern Oregon," said Miller. "Our success comes from solving real problems for our customers—listening closely, building thoughtfully and earning trust through service. That approach has guided us from day one and continues to shape how we build and support our platform today. I'm incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day to support our clients and continuously improve the platform they rely on."

More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes across virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award® winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value and make an impact."

Winners will be honored at a June gala ceremony in New York City. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across the small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more five-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards® and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. www.rentecdirect.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of the 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent and SoftPro.

SOURCE Rentec Direct