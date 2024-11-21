Southern Power announces further expansion of Millers Branch Solar Facility in Texas

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced an additional expansion of its 29th solar project — Millers Branch Solar Facility. The Phase III expansion will account for an added 132-megawatts (MW) from the previous Phase I and Phase II expansion of 200 MW and 180 MW respectively. This final development will bring the Millers Branch Solar Facility to a total generating capacity of 512 MW.

Courtesy of Southern Power

"This expansion of the Millers Branch Solar Facility represents the final phase of construction at the facility," said Southern Power President Robin Boren. "The completion of this work will bring the facility's total generating capacity to 512 MW, making Millers Branch our largest solar facility to date and significantly enhancing Southern Power's ability to deliver clean energy on a larger scale. This project is just the latest testament of our longstanding commitment to building the future of energy and providing for the renewable energy needs of our customers and communities."

The project, located in Haskell County, Texas, contributes to the company's growing renewable fleet of clean generating assets from California to Maine. Southern Power will lead the continued development and construction of all phases of Millers Branch. Phase III is expected to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Southern Power signed power purchase agreements with Synopsys, Inc and Keysight Technologies for environmental attributes, such as renewable energy credits (RECs), produced under their respective shares of the Millers Branch Solar Facility. Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. supported the power purchase agreement for Synopsys, the anchor tenant.

With the addition of Millers Branch Phase III, Southern Power's solar portfolio consists of more than 3,050 MW of solar generation currently operating or under construction. Southern Power's solar facilities are a part of the company's 5,590 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 30 solar and 15 wind facilities currently operating or under construction.

This project aligns with Southern Power's overall business strategy of strengthening its wholesale business by acquiring and developing generating assets that are covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 55 facilities operating or under development in 15 states with more than 13,150 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, Fair360, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Power