Southern Power Announces Management Changes

ATLANTA, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced the following leadership changes to its organization, effective May 6.

Bill Grantham has been named president of Southern Power, reporting to Mark Lantrip, chairman and CEO of Southern Power. Grantham, formerly Southern Power chief financial officer, will be responsible for the day-to-day business activities of Southern Power.

Elliott Spencer is now the CFO of Southern Power. The comptroller position formerly held by Spencer will be filled at a later date.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries own 49 facilities operating or under construction in 11 states with more than 11,300 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.



About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of Jan. 1, 2019. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

