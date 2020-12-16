Southern Power transfers more than 2,000 acres to the Open Space Institute for the preservation of endangered species habitat in Wayne County, Ga.

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, today announced it executed a discounted sale and transfer of 2,409 acres of critically endangered species habitat in southeast Georgia to the Open Space Institute.

This transaction, together with previous transfers of land by fellow Southern Company subsidiary Georgia Power, brings the total acres contributed for the conservation of protected species in Georgia to more than 10,000 acres.

The Wayne County Conservation Property includes critical habitat essential for the restoration of rare species, including Georgia's state reptile, the gopher tortoise, and one of the state's rarest plants, hairy rattleweed. Additionally, the land contains trailing milkvine, another endangered plant species.

"Southern Power is proud to engage in environmental stewardship and conservation projects that protect and enhance the environment, support our local communities and increase environmental awareness," said Southern Power Chairman Mark Lantrip. "This property will help protect wildlife in the areas in which we serve and operate, both today and in the years to come."

The property contains enough gopher tortoises, which is at least 250 adults to represent a viable population, to help the Gopher Tortoise Conservation Initiative move closer to its goal of 65 protected viable populations needed to preclude the need for federal listing. Georgia Power has committed to contributing to a total of six of those 65 populations, and with this contribution along with populations managed on company owned lands in Burke and Appling Counties, Georgia Power and Southern Company are responsible for helping add four populations to the overall total so far.

"The Open Space Institute is proud to have protected this amazing property for Georgia's state reptile, the gopher tortoise, and the incredible array of other species that call this land home," said Maria Whitehead, senior project director at the Open Space Institute. "I thank Southern Power for their incredible generosity in selling this property at a significantly discounted price to make the permanent protection of the land a reality."

"Congratulations to Southern Power and the Open Space Institute for conserving one of the most important tracts remaining for the federally endangered hairy rattleweed (Baptisia arachnifera)," said Jason Lee of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "The hairy rattleweed plant is endemic to and found only in Brantley and Wayne Counties, Georgia, and this will become one of three conserved populations. In addition, there is a viable population of the gopher tortoise, Georgia's imperiled state reptile, on the property. The permanent protection of the site will contribute significantly to the recovery goals for both species."

To learn more about Southern Power's environmental stewardship commitment, visit https://www.southernpowercompany.com/who-we-are/our-culture/our-responsibility/environmental-stewardship.html.

Southern Power's parent company, Southern Company, also has a long history of partnering with communities, conservation organizations and natural resource agencies to improve habitats. To learn more about Southern Company's commitment to stewardship, including an interactive project map, visit https://www.southerncompany.com/corporate-responsibility/environmental-stewardship.html.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 50 facilities operating or under development in 13 states with more than 11,920 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About the Open Space Institute

The Open Space Institute protects scenic, natural and historic landscapes to provide public enjoyment, conserve habitat and working lands and sustain communities. Founded in 1974, OSI has been a partner in the protection of nearly 2.3 million acres in North America — including more than 100,000 acres in the Southeastern U.S.

In Georgia, OSI has partnered to protect more than 30,000 acres, including the conservation of what is now Ceylon Wildlife Management Area in Camden County.

SOURCE Southern Power

